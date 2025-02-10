Advertising

Michelle Bridges Launches Podcast Dedicated to Perimenopause & Menopause

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Michelle Bridges-Podcast-Cover-Art
Michelle Bridges.

Michelle Bridges has launched ‘We Have A Situation,’ a podcast dedicated to perimenopause, menopause and post menopause, available on all major podcast platforms.

The podcast was inspired by the dissonance between an estimated 85 per cent of Australian women experiencing menopausal symptoms, yet only 10.5 per cent receiving proper treatment.

We Have A Situation presents conversations that empower women with advice and tools to take control of their health and well-being. Bridges is hoping to normalise menopause discussions.

The first episode features Dr. Fatima Khan, a perimenopause and menopause specialist, who addresses the unspoken realities of menopause, debunking breast cancer myths and exploring its impact on women’s health, careers, finances, and overall well-being.

The episode line-up also includes fashion entrepreneur, Pip Edwards, Melissa Doyle AM, journalist and author of Age Against the Machine, Georgia Grace, certified sex & relationships practitioner, somatic therapist & author, Dr Ceri Cashell, a GP specialising in female hormonal health, Dr Jennifer Hacker Pearson, a neuroscientist specialising in brain health and mental well-being during menopause, Dr Jenny Cook, a leader in gynaecology and fertility, Lisa Donaldson, an accredited dietitian and Dr Adam Brown, a GP and anti-aging doctor, specialising in perimenopause and menopause.

“Menopause has long been hidden behind a veil of silence and misinformation. It’s time to break the silence and make it a conversation everyone feels comfortable having. Women deserve better. We Have A Situation is my passion project to start the conversation – one that’s open, honest, and empowering. Menopause isn’t a ‘change of life,’ it’s a ‘call to action.’ I’m here to help women step into this with confidence and feel supported along the way as we unpack the incredible potential this stage of life holds once you understand it and learn how to manage it. Menopause is finally mainstream,” said Michelle Bridges.

“I’ve personally gone through, and am still going through this stage in my life. It started with the mood changes, I wasn’t feeling myself, I was hearing that old internet dial up sound in my head in the middle of the night, my sleep was disturbed and so much more. It was my own experience of mis-diagnosis that has made me dive deeper into the research behind perimenopause and menopause over recent years. What I’ve learnt has been both shocking and enlightening,” Bridges added.

We’ve been conditioned to fear menopause and the changes it brings to our bodies and minds. But with the right knowledge and support, it doesn’t have to be something we ‘endure.’ It can be a time of evolution and empowerment”.

Season one of Michelle Bridges’ We Have A Situation partners with BOOST LAB, a skincare company.

Related posts:

  1. Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action
  2. Elephant Room Appoints Performance Marketing Leader Daniel Torres As General Manager
  3. MFA’s NGEN Kicks Off 2025 With New Mentor Program & Focus On Skills Of The Future
  4. UM Government Head Brett Elliott To Join Dentsu As Media Chief Operating Officer
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Telstra Hunts For New Enterprise Marketing Lead As Kate Wellard Departs
Matt Thomas Launches Stake: The Reputation Company To Deliver Brand & Stakeholder Engagement Solutions
Disney+ Expands Entertainment Offering, Joining ESPN Sports Programming In ANZ
Common Ventures Teams Up With Thought Leaders To Fix Purpose Washing With ‘The Good, The Ad, And The Ugly’
Register Lost your password?