Michelle Bridges Launches Podcast Dedicated to Perimenopause & Menopause

Michelle Bridges has launched ‘We Have A Situation,’ a podcast dedicated to perimenopause, menopause and post menopause, available on all major podcast platforms.

The podcast was inspired by the dissonance between an estimated 85 per cent of Australian women experiencing menopausal symptoms, yet only 10.5 per cent receiving proper treatment.

We Have A Situation presents conversations that empower women with advice and tools to take control of their health and well-being. Bridges is hoping to normalise menopause discussions.

The first episode features Dr. Fatima Khan, a perimenopause and menopause specialist, who addresses the unspoken realities of menopause, debunking breast cancer myths and exploring its impact on women’s health, careers, finances, and overall well-being.

The episode line-up also includes fashion entrepreneur, Pip Edwards, Melissa Doyle AM, journalist and author of Age Against the Machine, Georgia Grace, certified sex & relationships practitioner, somatic therapist & author, Dr Ceri Cashell, a GP specialising in female hormonal health, Dr Jennifer Hacker Pearson, a neuroscientist specialising in brain health and mental well-being during menopause, Dr Jenny Cook, a leader in gynaecology and fertility, Lisa Donaldson, an accredited dietitian and Dr Adam Brown, a GP and anti-aging doctor, specialising in perimenopause and menopause.

“Menopause has long been hidden behind a veil of silence and misinformation. It’s time to break the silence and make it a conversation everyone feels comfortable having. Women deserve better. We Have A Situation is my passion project to start the conversation – one that’s open, honest, and empowering. Menopause isn’t a ‘change of life,’ it’s a ‘call to action.’ I’m here to help women step into this with confidence and feel supported along the way as we unpack the incredible potential this stage of life holds once you understand it and learn how to manage it. Menopause is finally mainstream,” said Michelle Bridges.

“I’ve personally gone through, and am still going through this stage in my life. It started with the mood changes, I wasn’t feeling myself, I was hearing that old internet dial up sound in my head in the middle of the night, my sleep was disturbed and so much more. It was my own experience of mis-diagnosis that has made me dive deeper into the research behind perimenopause and menopause over recent years. What I’ve learnt has been both shocking and enlightening,” Bridges added.

We’ve been conditioned to fear menopause and the changes it brings to our bodies and minds. But with the right knowledge and support, it doesn’t have to be something we ‘endure.’ It can be a time of evolution and empowerment”.

Season one of Michelle Bridges’ We Have A Situation partners with BOOST LAB, a skincare company.