MFA’s ‘We Are The Changers’ Campaign Gets $1.2M Of Free OOH Space

The Media Federation of Australia (MFA) is promoting its pioneering industry-wide purpose of ‘We Are The Changers’ across large-format billboards, street furniture, cinema, transport and in-office advertising in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide as part of a campaign targeting media agency office locations.

A first-of-its-kind initiative launched in early 2022, ‘We Are The Changers’ has been wholeheartedly embraced by MFA member agencies, which employ close to 5,000 people, shining renewed focus on the industry’s ability to influence change for clients, the economy and for society at large. It aims to unite the industry while fostering pride, inspiration and motivation among media agency employees.

The two-month campaign was timed to coincide with the recent MFA EX, a day of change-making inspiration, and MFA Awards, the ultimate proof point of ‘We Are The Changers’.

Out-of-home partners JCDecaux, QMS, oOh! Media, Val Morgan and Torch Media have shown extraordinary industry support by generously donating $1.2 million of advertising space across multiple formats. This includes large-format sites, bus and tram shelters, cinema advertising and posters in office buildings.

All placements are strategically located near and within media agency offices to engage agency employees during their commute and continue to drive awareness of ‘We Are The Changers’.

EssenceMediacom chief strategy officer Sophie Price, who led the strategic development of ‘We Are The Changers’, said: “For the past two and a half years, our industry’s purpose has been a powerful force, sparking inspiration and driving motivation for everyone working in media agencies. Our goal with this campaign is to maintain the momentum and awareness, especially as fresh talent joins our ranks. We want to remind every media agency employee that, day in and day out, they are agents of change, making a real impact for their clients, for broader society and the economy, for the agencies in which they work, and for their own careers.”

MFA CEO Sophie Madden added: “I’m truly encouraged by the way our industry has embraced our purpose, proudly recognising and celebrating media agencies’ capacity to influence change. A major goal was to reduce employee churn, which had been at 17 per cent. I’m proud to share that with the most recent figure at 13 per cent, we’re already seeing the powerful impact of ‘We Are The Changers’. We’re thrilled to have the support of our good friends in out-of-home to help us continue to reinforce the Changer mindset as we all show up for work.”