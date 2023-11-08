me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing

Leading global hospitality and tap, order, pay technology firm me&u has unveiled an expansion to their hospitality ecosystem with ‘me&u engage’ – a toolset to transform venue marketing by providing deeper customer insights and unlocking new revenue streams.

Developed in partnership with global SaaS leader Eagle Eye, me&u engage is an omnichannel loyalty, promotions and subscription platform set to influence customer behaviour along the path to purchase, helping to drive incremental spend from both new and existing customers.

With me&u engage, venues can streamline customer lifecycle management, with a unified view of the customer journey, impact on revenue and return on marketing investment. Engage sits as part of me&u’s new suite of Influence tools, which help venues connect with their customers across the customer lifecycle journey.

Using Engage, venues can now target customer groups on and off premise via the channel of their choice, whether that be social, eDM, SMS, poster or digital. The tool helps with the claim and redemption flow, with full attribution analysis to understand the path to purchase, channel performance, campaign impact and ensure continuous optimisation.

Key benefits of me&u engage:

  • Drive incremental revenue – Increase footfall and customer spend by engaging customers on and off premise with personalised deals, offers and loyalty promotions.
  • Seamless campaign management – Engage customers with personalised campaigns at scale, with the right content in the right channels.
  • Full campaign attribution – Campaign reporting provides channel performance, ROI and attribution insights to help venues test, learn and optimise.
  • Drive customer loyalty – Increase marketing opt-ins and drive customer loyalty using data to incentivise customer segments.

Available now via me&u engage is Targeted Promotions, enabling venues to efficiently manage large-scale promotions, like those aimed at encouraging an additional order or another visit. Soon to be introduced is Stamp Cards, a digital loyalty card to foster repeated visits and reward customer loyalty. More functionalities will be added as time progresses.

“Historically, me&u’s product suite has helped hospitality businesses serve, operate and manage their customers and venues. Engage is part of our Influence suite of products to help them market to their customers, giving venues a deeper insight into their customers and opening up new revenue streams,” said me&u CEO Katrina Barry.

“Partnering with Eagle Eye has enabled us to deliver a market-leading product with the same fantastic software that underpins the loyalty programs of the world’s leading retailers, including Woolworths Group in Australia, and biggest hospitality operators in the UK, including Greene King, Mitchells & Butlers and Pret A Manger. Engage delivers clear benefits for both sides – the customer and the venue”.

“We’re excited to continue to grow and answer the demands of our partner venues to expand our suite of offerings at me&u, so we can achieve our mission of creating a better future for hospitality, both for business owners and venues, as well as customers alike”.

“We believe me&u engage will be a milestone in the evolution of customer engagement in the hospitality sector. We are excited about the practical impact this partnership will have, not only in benefiting partner venues but also in advancing the standards of customer engagement in the industry. Together with me&u, we are thrilled to be shaping the future of hospitality in such a dynamic manner,” said Jonathan Reeve, VP APAC at Eagle Eye.

The first applications of me&u engage are currently beginning to be rolled out in some of Australia’s top venues from today. This significant development follows me&u’s partnership with Eagle Eye, which was announced earlier this year. Through this collaboration and the recent launch of me&u’s advanced CRM, venues now possess the tools to orchestrate real-time performance marketing campaigns and enhance personalised customer targeting, further elevating their offerings.




