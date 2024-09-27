Meta Announces AI Translation & Content Curation To Boost Creator Engagement On Its Platforms

Meta has revealed some interesting new AI features at its Connect summit — including real-time translation and AI customer support on WhatsApp and Messenger.

On stage at Connect, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that 400 million people use Meta AI every month and 185 million use it each week.

As it passed this milestone, the company revealed some new features. For instance, users can now talk to Meta AI using Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, and Meta AI will talk back to them. Users can even choose the AI to speak to them in the voice of Dame Judi Dench, among other celebs. Meta’s voiced AI will roll out in ANZ over the coming month.

Meta also said it is “experimenting” with automatic video dubbing and lip-syncing on Reels “as a way for you to see more of the content out there in your preferred language”. This will let creators reach more people around the world, apparently.

It is also “starting to test” content “imagined for you” by Meta AI. This content will appear in Facebook and Instagram Feeds. Users will be able to tap a post “to take that content in a new direction” or swipe to see more content imagined in real time. The company said that some of the images will be based on user interests, “So you can dive deep into what you care about”.

Some of the other images, “may feature you, so you can be the star of your own story and share your favourites with friends”. This reminds us of this terrifying ad.

Meta announced that it would be “expanding regionally” its click-to-messaging ads for businesses on WhatsApp and Messenger. This gives businesses the chance to use AI to talk to customers, provide support and facilitate commerce.

The company added that it is seeing “strong adoption” of its AI ad creative tools, with more than a million advertisers using the tools and more than 15 million ads created with the tools last month.

On average, the company said that ad campaigns using its generative AI ad features resulted in an 11 per cent higher click-through rate and 7.6 per cent higher conversion rate compared to campaigns that didn’t use the features.