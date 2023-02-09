Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit

Meta Acquires Developer Of VR Fitness App Supernatural Following FTC Lawsuit
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Following an antitrust lawsuit with the FTC, Meta has officially acquired Within, the developer of VR fitness app Supernatural.

The immersive VR fitness service wants to make users daily workouts “fun, effective, convenient, and incredibly empowering.” The app offers workouts with rhythm-mapped sequences to hit songs and real coaches. Plus, users can transport themselves to different locations ranging from Machu Picchu to Mars.

According to a blog post, the team behind Supernatural “believe deeply in the power of the metaverse and VR to bring people together and empower positive change.”

Supernatural will continue to operate independently as part of Reality Labs and will continue to create fitness, wellness, and social experiences in VR.

The US’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, alleging that the deal would be anti-competitive. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg even testified at the trial, defending the company’s acquisition.

“Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman in a statement about the lawsuit.

“Meta already owns a best-selling virtual reality fitness app, and it had the capabilities to compete even more closely with Within’s popular Supernatural app. But Meta chose to buy market position instead of earning it on the merits.”

Zuckerberg said that fitness was not his priority in the VR space, instead being focused on social, gaming, and productivity use cases.

The acquisition also comes at an inconvenient time for Meta. The company laid off 11,000 workers around the world in November. Plus, despite the entire company’s revenue growing and beating analyst estimates, the Reality Labs VR division has been burning through money.

In the three months ending December, the division lost US$4.28 billion (AU$6 billion) up from US$3.3 billion year-on-year. Across the whole of 2022, Reality Labs lost US$13.7 billion (AU$19.20 billion), up from US$10.1 billion (AU$14.15 billion) in 2021.

Whether Meta’s acquisition will help convince people that the metaverse is, in fact, the future, remains to be seen. Nevertheless Within’s execs seem pleased:

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Supernatural, as we officially join Meta. We’re elated for the opportunity to bring joy, awe, wonder, and a happier, healthier life to more people around the world,” said Within CEO Chris Milk.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Meta Within

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]