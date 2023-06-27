Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast

Merrick Watts is launching his first comedy podcast, Picture Discuss, on the iHeartPodcast Network Australia with the first episode now available.

Each episode Merrick is joined by two guest comedians who are shown a picture from around the world with no context. Using their improvisation skills, the comedians guess the backstory of what’s going on. Spoiler alert – they’re usually off the mark and the real story is revealed at the end of the episode.

Comedians Colin Lane, Kyran Wheatley, Alex Ward, Reuben Kaye, Brett Blake, Prue Blake, Andrew Hansen and Dave Thornton, to name a few, join Merrick on nonsensical tangents, ridiculous hypothesis and outrageous assumptions on Picture Discuss.

Merrick Watts is a comedian, TV and radio host with a career spanning over two decades. He is most well-known for his time as host of the highly successful Merrick & Rosso show. In recent years he’s been on the hit TV show SAS Australia, iHeart podcast SAS Australia Debrief and tours regularly around the country with his wine and comedy company, Grapes of Mirth.

Merrick Watts said: “Some of the biggest belly laughs I’ve had with my mates over the years have been sitting around making up shit on the spot. I came up with the idea for Picture Discuss to capture some of that comedy magic and share the laughs I’ve enjoyed with some of the funniest people I know. And it’s not one of those podcasts that goes for ten days; we’ll bring you the laughs twice a week across no longer than 15 minutes so it’s an easy one to get around every week”.

ARN’s podcast content director Stephanie Coombes said: “Merrick is one of Australia’s most-loved comedians and an exceptional broadcaster. Mez really knows how to ask the right questions and set his comedy comrades up to shine and deliver the laughs. Picture Discuss is enormous fun and we are excited to have Merrick and the show as an iHeartPodcast Network Original”.

A uniquely visual podcast on an audio format, this short-form podcast is unlike most with episodes released twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays

Picture Discuss is available now wherever you listen to your podcasts.