Merlin Entertainment’s Australian Media Account Still Up For Grabs

Merlin Entertainment’s Australian Media Account Still Up For Grabs
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



While Wavemaker rode off with Merlin Entertainment’s global media account last week — a deal worth around AU$54 million — the tourist destination company might keep its Australian account with Aussie indie Enigma, B&T can reveal.

Enigma is currently the incumbent on the account and is now part of a closed pitch for the account worth between $3-5 million with Wavemaker’s Australian team.

According to sources that B&T has spoken to, Merlin Entertainment’s Australian arm has been so impressed by Enigma’s work it decided against following the global decision.

Neither agency could be drawn for comment on the story when approached by B&T. Merlin Entertainments chose not to comment, either.

Merlin Entertainments runs a number of huge theme parkts and destinations around the world including the world’s Legolands and Madame Tussauds.

In Australia, it operates Australian Treetop Adventures, Falls Creek ski resort, Hotham Alpine Resort, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium and the Sydney Tower Eye – SKYWALK.

A decision is expected to be taken on the Australian account within a fortnight.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Enigma Merlin Entertainments

Latest News

BBC Investigating Hamas Supporting Journalists
  • Media

BBC Investigating Hamas Supporting Journalists

The BBC is said to have launched an urgent investigation into journalists believed to be “Hamas-supporting”. Numerous BBC reporters have been accused of breaching the guidelines by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis investigation. A senior broadcast journalist, five reporters and a freelance reporter from the BBC have been accused of […]

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
  • Marketing

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers

Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide will be a divining rod to your confused brain.

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
  • Marketing

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
  • Technology

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
  • Marketing

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform

Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
  • Media

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s

SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]

AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
  • Marketing

AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced

Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards […]

“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
  • Marketing

“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation

Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months. The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.    […]

INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW
  • Marketing

INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW

INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
  • Marketing

Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
  • Advertising

InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges

InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.  The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
  • Technology

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The contestants are asked quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Marketing

Friday Trivia Time!

It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.