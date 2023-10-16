Merlin Entertainment’s Australian Media Account Still Up For Grabs

While Wavemaker rode off with Merlin Entertainment’s global media account last week — a deal worth around AU$54 million — the tourist destination company might keep its Australian account with Aussie indie Enigma, B&T can reveal.

Enigma is currently the incumbent on the account and is now part of a closed pitch for the account worth between $3-5 million with Wavemaker’s Australian team.

According to sources that B&T has spoken to, Merlin Entertainment’s Australian arm has been so impressed by Enigma’s work it decided against following the global decision.

Neither agency could be drawn for comment on the story when approached by B&T. Merlin Entertainments chose not to comment, either.

Merlin Entertainments runs a number of huge theme parkts and destinations around the world including the world’s Legolands and Madame Tussauds.

In Australia, it operates Australian Treetop Adventures, Falls Creek ski resort, Hotham Alpine Resort, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium and the Sydney Tower Eye – SKYWALK.

A decision is expected to be taken on the Australian account within a fortnight.