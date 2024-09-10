Menulog Partners With Coles Liquor To Welcome 650 New Liquor Stores To Its App

Menulog has partnered with Coles Liquor to expand its liquor delivery service to more than 650 stores including Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores.

The announcement comes as the weather heats up and footy finals kick off with more than 1,000 drinks available on the Menulog app.

To celebrate the partnership launch and mark the footy finals season, Menulog is offering 30 per cent off orders from selected Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores from 9 September to 6 October 2024.

Menulog users will now be able to order their favourite drinks from Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Brisbane, with the partnership unlocking new coverage in regional areas such as Orange, Mildura, Wangaratta, NSW Central Coast, and the Mornington Peninsula.

“As the only locally founded on-demand delivery platform, Menulog is in a prime position to support Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores to provide customers greater choice, convenience, and value straight to their door,” said Menulog managing director Morten Belling.

“We’re all about convenience and delivering joy to customers. This footy finals season, we want our customers to focus on the big game, and to leave the catering to us! Whether it’s a pizza, some burgers, ice-cold beers, or your favourite premix cans for the game, we’re here for the fans”.

“Whether your guests have just dropped in, you forgot to stop by the store on your way home, or need the perfect drink to pair with your meal, Aussies can now get their pick of more than 1,000 wines, beers and spirits, when and where they want them via the Menulog app,” said Coles Liquor general manager of customer loyalty, Mia Lloyd.

“Being available on Menulog means we can connect customers in regional areas such as Moe and Wangaratta in Victoria, Moonee Beach in NSW, and Slade Point in Queensland with liquor delivery from Menulog for the first time. With 650 Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores now live, Menulog will bring the drinks for any occasion”.