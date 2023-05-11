Melbourne Storm Players Star In New Tradie’s spots Via Indie Agency The Incubator

NRL’s Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster are set to storm our screens again with a new series of TVCs celebrating Tradie’s continuing partnership with Melbourne Storm.

As part of Tradie’s core strategy, it’s important their brand ambassadors are always great sports, ready to have fun and not take themselves too seriously. Our Storm boys tick all these boxes, making them perfect partners for Tradie’s body range. Ready for anything thrown at them, their boundless enthusiasm makes them a great match for the larrikin Tradie brand. Whether they’re on the field or in the tub, these guys are always bringing their A-game, and that’s why we love them.

These latest ads see them being put through another round of true-blue Tradie trials, testing the limits of their camaraderie by squeezing together into a bathtub, and firing off some western-style straight-shooting with the body spray. The boys even took over the special effects, demonstrating the correct way to show off a glorious mullet.

“We were thrilled to have the Storm boys back for our latest ad campaign,” said Ben Goodfellow, Tradie’s founder and CEO. “These guys are true athletes and embody the tough, hardworking Aussie spirit of Tradie as well as the fun-loving nature of our brand.”

“It’s always a blast to work with Storm players” says Kyran Docker, creative firector at The Incubator. “The guys have a great sense of humour and we had a lot of fun coming up with ideas that would really let them shine.”

Tradie Brand body wash and sprays are formulated with premium ingredients to ensure top performance in Australian conditions. The product range is available online at www.tradie.com and through retailers across Australia.

The 15 second spots are airing on TV and social media from Sunday 14th May 2023.

