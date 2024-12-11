Meet The ‘Regular Talking Bird Guy,’ Dodo Next Door In Latest Campaign Via ATime&Place

Dodo has launched the latest phase of its brand platform via Vocus Group and ATime&Place through a series of NBN and Mobile commercials.

The campaign is brought to life across TV, online, outdoor, radio, PR, print, owned channels and affiliates.

“It’s great that in this campaign we’ve been able to begin building out the new world of Dodo and treat Dodo as just a real and regular guy. Just a regular talking bird guy. And it’s wonderful that this approach is already selling, without the yelling,” Matt Lawson, chief commercial officer of ATime&Place said.

“This campaign represents the beginning of a stark evolution for Dodo with a move from talking at consumers to showcasing more genuine, enjoyable conversations around our mobile and internet products. We’re delighted to give Dodo a break from his usual presenting gig and get him out in the real world. As always though, what shines through is the intersection of quality products and a great price that makes Dodo the real deal,” Tony Timpanaro, general manager, consumer marketing at Vocus added.

