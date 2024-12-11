AdvertisingNewsletter

Meet The ‘Regular Talking Bird Guy,’ Dodo Next Door In Latest Campaign Via ATime&Place

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Dodo has launched the latest phase of its brand platform via Vocus Group and ATime&Place through a series of NBN and Mobile commercials.

The campaign is brought to life across TV, online, outdoor, radio, PR, print, owned channels and affiliates.

“It’s great that in this campaign we’ve been able to begin building out the new world of Dodo and treat Dodo as just a real and regular guy. Just a regular talking bird guy. And it’s wonderful that this approach is already selling, without the yelling,” Matt Lawson, chief commercial officer of ATime&Place said.

“This campaign represents the beginning of a stark evolution for Dodo with a move from talking at consumers to showcasing more genuine, enjoyable conversations around our mobile and internet products. We’re delighted to give Dodo a break from his usual presenting gig and get him out in the real world. As always though, what shines through is the intersection of quality products and a great price that makes Dodo the real deal,” Tony Timpanaro, general manager, consumer marketing at Vocus added.

Credits:

Client: Dodo Australia
General Manager, Consumer Marketing: Tony Timpanaro
Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing: David Albon
Marketing Manager: Nicole Cann
Marketing Specialist: Cienna Anderson
Marketing Specialist: Patrice Sutherland
Lead Designer: Ben Stafford
Graphic Designer: Thomas Ikraan

Creative Agency: ATime&Place
Chief Creative Officer: Matt Lawson
Executive Creative Director: Charles Baylis
Senior Designer: Caitlin Moloney
Designer: Emmanuel Damianos
Head of Broadcast: Marlese Byfield

CEO: Adrian Mills
General Manager: Britt Rigoni
Planning Director: Sally Denniston

Head of Ai: Rob Weir

Production: Sedona Productions
Managing Director / Line Producer: Kim Wildenburg
Director: Ben Saunders
Stills Photographer: Ben Saunders
DOP: Simon Walsh
Production Manager: Jess Junor

Post Production: Sedona Productions
Editor: Andy Stalph – Mr Fox Post
Colourist: Edel Rafferty
3D Creative Director: Nick Lines
Post Producer: Graham Prior

Sound Studio: Squeak E Clean
Sound Engineer: Paul Le Couteur
Sound Executive Producer: Ceri Davies

Media: PHD

Kathryn Weatherlake, General Manager
Stephanie Cheung, Group Digital Director
Makayla Paraskevas, Investment Directo
Sonia Bai, Activation Account Director

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

