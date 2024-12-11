Meet The ‘Regular Talking Bird Guy,’ Dodo Next Door In Latest Campaign Via ATime&Place

Dodo has launched the latest phase of its brand platform via Vocus Group and ATime&Place through a series of NBN and Mobile commercials.
The campaign is brought to life across TV, online, outdoor, radio, PR, print, owned channels and affiliates.
“It’s great that in this campaign we’ve been able to begin building out the new world of Dodo and treat Dodo as just a real and regular guy. Just a regular talking bird guy. And it’s wonderful that this approach is already selling, without the yelling,” Matt Lawson, chief commercial officer of ATime&Place said.
“This campaign represents the beginning of a stark evolution for Dodo with a move from talking at consumers to showcasing more genuine, enjoyable conversations around our mobile and internet products. We’re delighted to give Dodo a break from his usual presenting gig and get him out in the real world. As always though, what shines through is the intersection of quality products and a great price that makes Dodo the real deal,” Tony Timpanaro, general manager, consumer marketing at Vocus added.
Credits:
Client: Dodo Australia
General Manager, Consumer Marketing: Tony Timpanaro
Head of Brand and Integrated Marketing: David Albon
Marketing Manager: Nicole Cann
Marketing Specialist: Cienna Anderson
Marketing Specialist: Patrice Sutherland
Lead Designer: Ben Stafford
Graphic Designer: Thomas Ikraan
Creative Agency: ATime&Place
Chief Creative Officer: Matt Lawson
Executive Creative Director: Charles Baylis
Senior Designer: Caitlin Moloney
Designer: Emmanuel Damianos
Head of Broadcast: Marlese Byfield
CEO: Adrian Mills
General Manager: Britt Rigoni
Planning Director: Sally Denniston
Head of Ai: Rob Weir
Production: Sedona Productions
Managing Director / Line Producer: Kim Wildenburg
Director: Ben Saunders
Stills Photographer: Ben Saunders
DOP: Simon Walsh
Production Manager: Jess Junor
Post Production: Sedona Productions
Editor: Andy Stalph – Mr Fox Post
Colourist: Edel Rafferty
3D Creative Director: Nick Lines
Post Producer: Graham Prior
Sound Studio: Squeak E Clean
Sound Engineer: Paul Le Couteur
Sound Executive Producer: Ceri Davies
Media: PHD
Kathryn Weatherlake, General Manager
Stephanie Cheung, Group Digital Director
Makayla Paraskevas, Investment Directo
Sonia Bai, Activation Account Director