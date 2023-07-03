MediaMath Files For Bankruptcy After Acquisition Talks Fail

MediaMath Files For Bankruptcy After Acquisition Talks Fail
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Demand-side platform (DSP) MediaMath has filed for bankruptcy protection after talks with potential buyers broke down.

MediaMath launched in 2007 and was one of the original DSP providers in the programmatic market. The business had raised more than AU$900 million in funding over its more than 15-year history.

However, the company had reportedly been beset by financial issues in recent years after the business appeared to miss its acquisition window and did not file for public listing. More than 3,500 brand and agency customers used the platform but it was forced to recapitalise last year with Searchlight Capital, with the startup selling a controlling stake in the business to the private equity group in exchange for $150 million in fresh capital and debt refinancing.

Following the deal, MediaMath’s shareholders, early investors and co-founders, including Zawadzki, lost all of their equity in the company. Plus, the business had taken an AU$225 million credit facility from Goldman Sachs in 2017 that it was in the process of paying back.

MediaMath staff were told on 30 June that the business would be shutting down its operations over the coming months and that the platform would no longer be available to use going forward. Most of the staff have reportedly been made redundant with a small number remaining to take care of basic functions during the bankruptcy proceedings.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and will see a court help the business pay off its debts and reorganise its operations. Once remaining wages and salaries have been paid, the main outstanding secured lenders — in this case, Goldman Sachs — will be reimbursed before unsecured creditors, such as vendors and suppliers will be paid if there is any money remaining.

There remains a possibility that bits of the MediaMath business might be put up for auction and could be snapped up by rivals or an enterprising entrepreneur looking to get into the programmatic game. Meanwhile, the company’s closure will likely see DSP rivals such as The Trade Desk and Google rushing to win accounts that were previously held by the company.

Please login with linkedin to comment

mediamath

Latest News

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
  • Marketing

Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
  • Marketing

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

Vivid Sydney 2023
  • Marketing

#Vividsydney Breaks All Records

They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]