Media-Wize Wins Excite Cyber As Retainer PR Client

Media training and technology and cyber security PR agency, Media-Wize, has announced it has won ASX-listed Excite Cyber as a retainer PR client.

Excite Technology Services Limited operating under the brand name Excite Cyber, is a no-nonsense, end-to-end technology partner. Excite Cyber is on a fast growth trajectory to become the region’s best-in-class managed security provider. The group is Australia’s leading provider of digital forensic services, tools, industry-embedded training, certification, and solutions to law enforcement, government, and enterprise.

“We are one of the best kept secrets on the ASX but that is going to change with our expanded offering, aggressive growth trajectory and plans to double our headcount over the coming 18 months. Excite Cyber is the only Australian owned, ASX listed cybersecurity company that can offer data recovery capabilities,” said Bryan Saba, director and CEO, Excite Cyber.

“We are excited to partner with Media-Wize to raise awareness that we a sovereign full-service cybersecurity company dedicated to securing Australians and protecting and enhancing Australia’s digital defenses. Media-Wize offers a senior, hands on, highly experienced team with a solid understanding of PR and media relations and in-depth understanding of cyber security and technology,” he said.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Excite Cyber to help find and tell unique stories and bring important advice to Australian consumers, communities, government, not-for-profit sector and businesses on how to bolster their security,” said Kathryn Goater, co-CEO of Media-Wize.

Media-Wize is also AUSCERT’s PR agency in Australia and is the global lead agency for Zetaris. “We are a dedicated and passionate team and thrilled with the strong results we continue to achieve for our clients,” said Anthony Caruana, co-CEO of Media-Wize.

In 2025 Media-Wize was a finalist in the IT Journalism Awards ‘Best Corporate Content’ category for work with AUSCERT and in 2024 for work with Tesserent. In 2023, Media-Wize and Anthony Caruana were a finalist in the IT Journalism Awards ‘Best Media Relations’ category as voted by Australian IT journalists.

Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

