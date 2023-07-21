Media Execs Gather For “Frank Conversation” On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion
Media Diversity Australia (MDA) held its inaugural industry roundtable in Sydney on the 14th of July, bringing together Australia’s media leadership and the Federal communications minister to commit to a path to industry-wide improvement around diversity, equity and inclusion.
The meeting, which was held at SBS, brought together the CEOs, managing directors and other senior representatives from MDA member organisations AAP, the ABC, Private Media Group, News Corp Australia, Nine, SBS, Seven, Ten, The Daily Aus, The Conversation Group and The Guardian, alongside the minister for communications Michelle Rowland.
Some notable attendees included Nine’s CEO Mike Sneesby, Ten’s Executive vice president, chief content officer and head of Paramount, Beverley McGarvey, Seven’s chief people and culture officer Lucinda Gemmell, ABC’s chief content officer, Chris Oliver-Taylor, SBS’s news director Mandi Wicks and News Corp Australia’s Group Executive, Corporate Affairs, Campbell Reid.
The roundtable provided a platform for an honest and robust initial discussion around barriers to equity and inclusion and opportunities for industry collaboration. The group also started initial discussions around talent pipeline and debated the merits of uniform measurement and tracking of progress across all parts of the industry to ensure greater accountability as an industry.
The event included an address by Minister Rowland who reiterated her support for MDA’s mission.
Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO of Media Diversity Australia commented on the importance of the roundtable providing a launchpad for shifting the dial on industry-wide change.
“For the first time, we have brought together our members for an authentic and frank conversation about what needs to be done to make real inroads in diversity, inclusion and equity. As individual media organisations, each member has the power to have a meaningful impact, but as a collective, this group’s ability to move the dial cannot be underestimated.
“The pace of industry-wide change is slow and inconsistent. This roundtable was a call to action to the industry – together we have started the journey towards agreeing to collective commitments.”
Isabel Lo, chair and founder of Media Diversity Australia reflected on the significance of the
roundtable.
“MDA was proud to be facilitating a conversation with industry heads about what we can be doing as a collective to improve representation in mainstream media that truly reflects Australia, one that supports and empowers journalists from all walks of life so that they can report on vital issues in the public interest.”
Please login with linkedin to commentDiversity and inclusion mike sneesby SBS
Latest News
Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Take A Back Seat As Matildas Pulls Impressive 1.3M For Seven
The Matildas, the Ashes, Le Tour - it was a sports bonanza on the telly last night. And possible F-you to sports haters.
Time’s A Ticking! Get Your B&T Awards Entries In By Monday!
Thinking Barbie movie, Oppenheimer, cheeky brunch with friends this weekend? Cancel everything - B&T Awards due Monday!
The Perception of Value: Understanding the Strategic Shopper At The Online Retailer Conference
B&T reporting live from the Online Retailer Conference. That and being banned from the Mumbrella 360 conference.
Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO
Yahoo names new global marketing chief whose first job is surely to explain what Yahoo even does.
Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers
B&T could've headlined this story as "cheats never prosper". But then we realised we had enough shithouse headlines.
Furious Big W Customer Boycott Sees Controversial Kid’s Sex Manual Top Best Seller List
Don't know your corkscrew or pretzel dip from your muffuletta? This kid's sex manual is for you.
Big W Pulls Indigenous Voice Endorsement From In-Store Message
Is it B&T or has budget retailer Big W become a hotbed of social issues when it really should be selling plastic tubs?
Indie Creative Paper Moose Launches New Podcast The Mucky Middle
Indie creative agency Paper Moose has launched a podcast that sadly doesn't deal with the joy of mousse au chocolat.
Labor Considering Options To Protect ABC And SBS From Funding Cuts
In exciting news for great railway journeys & Adam Liaw cooking shows, Labor looking to shore up SBS taxpayer funding.
Fast Fashion Gets Buried At Splendour In The Grass
Splendour In The Grass to draw attention to fast fashion. Seemingly less concerned by bog average, ho-hum rock acts.
BIG & Scope 3 Launch A Platform To Decarbonise Rich Media Adverts
Does the carbon footprint from your ads often resemble a monster truck rally? Turn instantly greener with this news.
Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
B&T was a lucky attendee at the Online Retail Awards last night & there's just not enough words for the lemon meringue.
Sacré Bleu! Publicis Announces Impressive 7.1% Organic Growth In Q2
This Publicis news can only be bettered with a Brie & a bottle of Beaujolais. Although that would make anything better.
Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super
Equip has launched its refreshed brand, Equip Super, consolidating and enhancing its offer to members and positioning the fund for further growth. The dynamic new brand, a refreshed website, lower fees and improved investment options for members, along with a tailored approach to their investment and retirement needs, begins a new chapter for one of […]
ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]
Online Retailer Conference: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success
One need only look at Booktopia's success to silence the book naysayers. Same can't be said about CD store naysayers.
Behold! B&T’s Top 10 Best Of The Best CMOs, Presented by Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
B&T is calling this our most difficult to compile list since the great Christmas card purge of 2019.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Ashes Help Nine To A Huge Win
One need only look to the Ashes to see the rude health of cricket. Or Dan Andrews for the ill health of the Comm Games.
‘Life In Plastic, It’s Fantastic’ – B&T’s TOP 10 Barbie Brand Moments
B&T's counting down Barbie's top 10 branding moments. Sadly, Ken's Viagra tablets only coming in at 23.
Krysia Bonkowski Appointed As Editor-In-Chief Of delicious.
Krysia Bonkowski confirmed as any BBQ's official dessert bringer after being named delicious' editor-in-chief.
Anheuser-Busch CEO Downplays Customer Boycott, Says Bud Light’s “About 1% Of Global Sales!”
The Bud Light disaster joins herpes, artichokes on pizza and Peter Dutton in things that should go away but won't.
OMA Welcomes DOOH Player Absen As Its 53rd Member
The hors d'oeuvres at the annual OMA Christmas party placed under added strain as 53rd member announced.
Football Australia & LEGO Encourage Women & Non-Binary Footballers Via Chisel
Football Australia launches localised content series in partnership with LEGO, building on the global “PLAY UNSTOPPABLE” campaign, telling unapologetic, undivided & unwritten stories of women’s football
IMAA Urges Queensland Government To Support Independent Media Agencies
IMAA turns its attention to the Queensland Government, conceding it's far easier to say than the Palaszczuk government.
OPINION: What Barbie Can Teach Content Marketers
Amid all this current Barbie frenzy, B&T hasn't noticed an uptick in people wanting to campervan.
Metro Commercial Radio Advertising Holds Steady For FY23
Possibly confirming our love of eighties and nineties music, metro commercial radio advertising has held steady.
Foxtel Media Promotes Three In Victoria
Foxtel Media makes three promotions in Victoria. One of whom sports a slightly patchy mo judging by the lead image.
Thai Agency Delivers Truly Epic Chicken-In-Space Ad
Does your knowledge of Thai culture not extend past your take-away delivery driver? Expand it here with this top spot.
Mix 94.5 Hires James ‘Speedy’ Speed As Content Director
With a name like that, radio really was the only viable career choice for James ‘Speedy’ Speed.
Kyle Sandilands Censored By KIIS FM During Rant On The Voice
Kyle Sandilands has now entered the Voice debate and, let's be honest, that can't be a good thing.
Kids Are Crazy About YouTube According To Precise TV Advertiser Report
Do you bore younger colleagues with childhood tales of playing in the street until dark? Get set to rage at this study.
Adland’s Well-Intended But Bumbling LGBTQI+ Allyship Gets Roasted In Witty Spoof Video
You may even recognise yourself in this witty agency send-up. Hopefully it's a younger, slimmer, less cynical you, too.
Reading The News Can Keep You Healthy According To ACM Study
Study finds reading the news can keep you healthy. We've always said reading B&T has excellent laxative properties.
Cummins&Partners And Comic Becky Lucas Return For McCain’s Pub Style Chips
If McCain Pub Style Chips are really pub style, why aren't they served in a tiny basket with aioli & a $15 price tag?
QMS Names Olivia Gotch As General Manager, City Of Sydney
QMS names Olivia Gotch as GM of City Of Sydney. That's not to infer she knows where the best bagels are, however.
DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]