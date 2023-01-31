Media Agency Hatched Announces Management Shake-Up

Media agency Hatched has announced a raft of promotions and changes to its leadership team that will position the agency for further sustainable growth.

Founder Jack Byrne steps aside as managing director to take on greater responsibilities at retail media tech start-up Zitcha.

Byrne said: “After 10 years of seeking out the best craftspeople in Melbourne and most recently Sydney, I’m happy to be able to step back from the day-to-day management of Hatched. It’s time for me to get out of the way and empower the real talent to take the business to the next level in 2023 and beyond.

“While I will always remain a part of Hatched, I am genuinely excited to see how the leadership team progresses without the long shadow cast by having the founder in the room! It’s a change that has been a long time in the making.”

Byrne remains non-executive director of Hatched nationally and his MD responsibilities will now be shared across the senior leadership team facilitating a number of promotions.

Stephen Fisher steps up from managing partner to take on the role of CEO.

He said: “Jack’s vision for Hatched has always been a shared one. Knowing how aligned we are makes for an easy transition as he hands the reins over to the best-in-the-business executive team. The past year was a phenomenal one for Hatched. As we head into 2023, this evolution will ensure an even greater focus on the craft of media and our people development.”

Adrian Roeling has also been elevated from managing partner to COO. He will work alongside Fisher to provide stability for Hatched’s team, to give and generate even more attention for the agency’s clients.

Additionally, Virginia Scully – B&T’s 2022 Women in Media People & Culture winner – has been promoted from head of people and culture to managing partner – people.

Rebecca Den Braber steps up to the newly introduced role of general manager. Of the appointment, she said: “Hatched’s rapid growth over the past couple of years means there is a need for a role solely focused on the Melbourne team and our clients, one that supports the national business structure. I’m really excited to take on the role and work with the talented group that makes up the Hatched executive team.”

Lucy Seward moves from the planning team to the newly created position of head of marketing. Seward will now focus on marketing initiatives for the agency group.

Andrew Pascoe has been promoted to head of product stepping up from head of planning. Pascoe has been at the forefront of the attention-planning movement and his remit now widens to encompass the agency’s full suite of product offerings.

Also joining the executive team are Denise McCormack who takes on the role of head of digital, data & technology; Ashlie McIntosh, group business director; and Regan Hancock in a group strategy director role.

In the past 12 months, Hatched has promoted more than 50 per cent of its staff.