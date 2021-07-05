Meat & Livestock Australia Celebrates Lamb Legends Via The Precinct
Meat & Livestock Australia encourages Aussies to ‘Share the Lamb’ in their latest content series titled ‘Lamb Legends’ via The Precinct.
The 7-part series sees Aussie chefs cook a delicious lamb dish with an everyday legend to say thanks for their inspiring work.
It comes after a tough few years for Aussies where droughts, bushfires, floods and the pandemic left many in desperate need of help but also brought out the best in everyday people who wanted to do their part to help.
The latest episodes feature Melbourne chef Jerry Mai cooking with Scott Stuart, an Aussie dad who dressed up as Elsa to help tackle gender stereotypes in kids, as well as Cook and paediatric nurse Amina Elshafei, cooking with Principal of the Year, Kerrie Nelson for her inspiring work with autistic children.
The Precinct, creative director, Michelle Galluzzo said: “Lamb Legends is all about celebrating what connects us as humans, so it felt very natural bringing together everyday legends and chefs who have a genuine connection to the cause.
“The stories that came of the conversations were inspiring, the recipes were delicious and this positivity really comes across in the content.”
The uplifting series aims to deepen the emotional association with lamb by highlighting the importance of connecting through shared lamb meals.
Meat and Live Stock Australia, domestic market manager, Graeme Yardy, said: “The campaign aims to tackle consumer perception that lamb is hard to cook while highlighting that Australian Lamb is the perfect meal solution to share for any occasion.”
