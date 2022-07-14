“Suck it Up!” Andrew Johns Gets Roasted Online Over Origin Dig

“Suck it Up!” Andrew Johns Gets Roasted Online Over Origin Dig
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Commentator and ex-player Andrew Johns lost his cool live on-air while discussing The State Of Origin results.

Last night saw The Blues lose to The Maroons. The third game was the tiebreaker between the two teams, and the final score ended with Queensland on 22 points and New South Wales on 12 points – go, team!

For many blues fans, it was a heartbreaking loss, and Johns was clearly disappointed.

He couldn’t hide his sadness while manning the Channel 9 broadcast desk alongside former Maroon’s men Paul Vautin and James Brace.

Bracey said: “It was a hard watch out there for you tonight, wasn’t it?”

Johns agreed and said:  “Yep. It means so much.”

However, when Vautin began discussing how the Blues came to lose, Johns completely lost his cool and said: “Now we have to listen to all the bullsh#t from you (Queenslanders) in the next 12 months. It drives you mad.”

Cueing a slightly awkward silence.

Naturally, Johns’s outburst didn’t sit well with Queensland supporters who called out his reaction on Twitter.

Still, passion always makes great television.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Andrew Johns National Rugby League Nine

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]