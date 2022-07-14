“Suck it Up!” Andrew Johns Gets Roasted Online Over Origin Dig

Commentator and ex-player Andrew Johns lost his cool live on-air while discussing The State Of Origin results.

Last night saw The Blues lose to The Maroons. The third game was the tiebreaker between the two teams, and the final score ended with Queensland on 22 points and New South Wales on 12 points – go, team!

This is the greatest game of rugby league ever played. #StateofOrigin — Eric Grothe (@ericgrothejr) July 13, 2022

For many blues fans, it was a heartbreaking loss, and Johns was clearly disappointed.

He couldn’t hide his sadness while manning the Channel 9 broadcast desk alongside former Maroon’s men Paul Vautin and James Brace.

Bracey said: “It was a hard watch out there for you tonight, wasn’t it?”

Johns agreed and said: “Yep. It means so much.”

However, when Vautin began discussing how the Blues came to lose, Johns completely lost his cool and said: “Now we have to listen to all the bullsh#t from you (Queenslanders) in the next 12 months. It drives you mad.”

Cueing a slightly awkward silence.

Naturally, Johns’s outburst didn’t sit well with Queensland supporters who called out his reaction on Twitter.

Good morning to everyone except Andrew Johns#Queenslander — Paula May (@Miss_Paulaz) July 13, 2022

All those Queenslanders who are criticising Andrew Johns for being a sook must have never watched or listened to Fatty Vautin when Qld lose. — Tony Judge (@curly_tony) July 13, 2022

Public Service Announcement: When your team loses, lose with dignity. Don’t do what Andrew Johns did here last night. For the record – he swore on national (Australian) television live 🤦‍♂️ #Origin https://t.co/p2gSiUknj8 — Robbie Thornton (@RobbieThornton) July 14, 2022

Still, passion always makes great television.