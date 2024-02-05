ME Bank Goes In-House For New “Do-Gooders” Campaign

ME Bank has launched its new ‘Do-Gooders’ marketing campaign to increase awareness and consideration of ME’s new suite of charity-linked Visa debit cards alongside ME’s new digital app (ME Go) and bank accounts (SpendME, HomeME and SaveME) launched last year.

The campaign, done in-house, was designed using ME’s brand platform of ‘Making Money Good’. Since 1994, ME has been helping customers achieve financial goals like home ownership, offering financial education and doing good for the community through long running partnerships with the Mother’s Day Classic, National Breast Cancer Foundation and Melbourne Queer Film Festival, to name a few.

And, with ME’s new suite of charity-linked Visa debit cards, each aligned to an Australian charity across five categories – mental health, women’s health, community, diversity and the environment, ME is now giving customers an innovative new way to feel good about their everyday banking.

SpendME cards allow ME to not only support their customers’ banking needs, but their values too, because with every tap of their digital wallet, ME donates 1c on their behalf to their chosen charity.

ME’s chief customer officer, Mark Hunter said: “With cost-of-living pressures affecting many Aussie households, ME’s SpendME cards allow customers to make a difference without having to reach into their own pocket. It’s also great for well-meaning customers who have charitable intentions, but never actually get around to donating. SpendME makes doing good effortless.”

