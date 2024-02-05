ME Bank Goes In-House For New “Do-Gooders” Campaign

ME Bank Goes In-House For New “Do-Gooders” Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



ME Bank has launched its new ‘Do-Gooders’ marketing campaign to increase awareness and consideration of ME’s new suite of charity-linked Visa debit cards alongside ME’s new digital app (ME Go) and bank accounts (SpendME, HomeME and SaveME) launched last year.

The campaign, done in-house, was designed using ME’s brand platform of ‘Making Money Good’. Since 1994, ME has been helping customers achieve financial goals like home ownership, offering financial education and doing good for the community through long running partnerships with the Mother’s Day Classic, National Breast Cancer Foundation and Melbourne Queer Film Festival, to name a few.

And, with ME’s new suite of charity-linked Visa debit cards, each aligned to an Australian charity across five categories – mental health, women’s health, community, diversity and the environment, ME is now giving customers an innovative new way to feel good about their everyday banking.

SpendME cards allow ME to not only support their customers’ banking needs, but their values too, because with every tap of their digital wallet, ME donates 1c on their behalf to their chosen charity.

ME’s chief customer officer, Mark Hunter said: “With cost-of-living pressures affecting many Aussie households, ME’s SpendME cards allow customers to make a difference without having to reach into their own pocket. It’s also great for well-meaning customers who have charitable intentions, but never actually get around to donating. SpendME makes doing good effortless.”

CREDITS

Client: ME Bank

ME Bank Chief Customer Officer: Mark Hunter

ME Bank General Manager, Retail Marketing: Melody Townsend

ME Bank Head of Brand & Advertising: Stephen Thompson

ME Bank Head of Retail Marketing: Imogen Thorn

ME Bank Head of Digital Marketing: Andy Clifford

ME Bank Brand Manager: Hannah Butterworth

Creative Agency: BOQ Group’s ‘The Inside Job’

BOQ Group Creative Lead: Mick Bakos

BOQ Group Brand Design Lead: Maddison Steendam

BOQ Group Senior Copywriter: Leah Dunkley

BOQ Group Account Manager: Samantha Yerolemis

BOQ Group Multimedia Designer: Harlan Alston

Production Credits:

Animatior: Dirty Puppet

Director: Cameron Gough

Senior Producer: Zaylee Saydam

Sound Production: Bang Bang Studios




Please login with linkedin to comment

ME bank

Latest News

SMI Data: 2023 Ad Spends Second Biggest On Record, With OOH The Star Performer
  • Media

SMI Data: 2023 Ad Spends Second Biggest On Record, With OOH The Star Performer

Australia’s media agency market has finished the calendar year close to last year’s record level, with the value of the ad spend back just 2.7 per cent to deliver the second largest total of annual ad spend ever recorded, according to the latest SMI Data. But this top line result was heavily impacted by last […]

Boutique Agency Papaya Chews Into Low-Sugar Brand Noshu’s PR
  • Marketing

Boutique Agency Papaya Chews Into Low-Sugar Brand Noshu’s PR

Boutique public relations agency, Papaya, has been appointed by Australia’s leading low-sugar brand Noshu to launch its latest low sugar jellies. A pioneer in low-sugar innovation, Noshu, founded by a visionary female entrepreneur 10 years ago, has evolved into a multi-million-dollar brand. Over the last decade Noshu has dominated Australian supermarkets and has a forecasted […]

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit
  • Media

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney. This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists. The […]

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market
  • Advertising

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market

Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market. Lead Image: Yango Team 2024 BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in […]

Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO
  • Marketing

Cedar Mill Group Appoints Belinda Judd As CFO

Cedar Mill Group’s parent company Winarch Group has today announced the appointment of Belinda Judd as chief financial officer. Judd joins the business with extensive experience across Mergers and Acquisitions and Risk Management and Compliance, having spent over two decades in senior financial positions at AEG Ogden (now ASM Global), Koala, NOVA Entertainment and TEG. […]

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Nabs Tom Heddon From MiQ

Channel Factory, a leading global technology and data platform, has appointed Tom Heddon (lead image) to the newly created role of Head of Sales for Victoria. This strategic move marks a significant step in Channel Factory’s ongoing expansion in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. Heddon brings a wealth of experience in the media […]