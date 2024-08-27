CampaignsNewsletter

McDonald’s Japan Debuts Out-There AI Ad

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

McDonald’s Japan has released a pretty out-there AI-generated ad, touting its Monday deals on french fries. 

The ad, produced in collaboration with AI artist KakuDrop, has been viewed more than 12 million times on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) and even received a shoutout from the high priest of highfalutin tech, Elon Musk.

We’ll warn you now, it’s a bit odd but very Japanese.

The ad has certainly divided opinion online.

“It’s AI instead of an idea. What am I supposed to take out from the ad?” wrote London-based freelance creative Stephen Reed on LinkedIn.

Brussels-based marketer Gert Baudoncq said it was an “Emotionless synthetic”.

Tracey Cohen, CEO of Stocksy, added it was “Plastic bleak”.

Tom Goodwin, who has been causing a stir in these pages recently, added: “A lot of AI work makes me realise quite how brilliant most non-AI work is. We have a taste, a logic, a craft, a respect, a softness, an empathy that makes human work so very good. AI is great but better when used for more boring background things that capture our attention”.

For what it’s worth, B&T reckons the last few frames of the ad, with the AI model (if that’s what we’re calling them?) raising the french fry to her mouth slowly, with a doe-eyed expression, is enough to knock this particular AI execution on the head. Still, at least Macca’s Japan office isn’t shying away from AI.

Related posts:

  1. Google Australia Partners With Ex-West Coast Eagle Nic Naitanui For Google Pixel 9 Launch Via 72andSunny
  2. QBE & Sydney Swans Celebrate 38-Year Partnership, Via The Core Agency
  3. Tetley Tea Brews Up New Gossip-Based Campaign To Connect With Consumers
  4. NGEN Award Shortlist Revealed
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Carsales Mediahouse Unveils Cutting-Edge Privacy-First Ad Solutions At Melbourne Upfront
Mat Baxter: ‘Have Burger King Sold More Whoppers? It’s Irresponsible To Say MMM Is Complete Nonsense & Creative Shouldn’t Be Accountable’
B&T’s Sports Sponsorship Draft Becomes A State Of Origin Showdown & Proves Just How Much Aussies Love Footy As Winner Is Revealed
McDonald’s, Nike & Coca-Cola: The Winners & Losers Of Olympics Sponsorships
Register Lost your password?