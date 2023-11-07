Macca’s Launches Croc Collab

Aimee Edwards
McDonald’s Australia has launched an iconic collaboration with an unexpected partner- footwear retailer Crocs.

The fast food giant, usually known for its hot chips and burgers, has leapt into the retail world, launching a line of limited-edition footwear in collaboration with Crocs.

Shoppers can get their hands on the limited edition shoes in-person or online at Crocs and Platypus stores from 12 pm today until stocks last.

Some iconic McDonald’s characters inspire the McDonalds X Crocs Collection. The unexpected collaboration also features a unique line of McDonald’s themed Jibbitz charms ($39.99 for a pack of five) to provide a Macca’s twist on the famous footwear.

The Grimace Crocs Cozzy Sandals ($129.99) are lined with faux fur, feature the Grimace’s face on the straps, and come with a Macca’s shake Jibbitz charm.

Birdie’s Classic Clog ($119.99) is available in the bird’s signature yellow and pink and comes with an Egg McMuffin charm.

The Hamburglar ($129.99) pair is sleek black and white stripes and features a charm with his go-to order – a hamburger.

The iconic Macca’s Clog ($119.99) is painted Ronald McDonald’s iconic yellow and red, with chicken nuggets, fries, and Big Mac charms adorning the shoes.

“We’re excited to team up with Crocs – another brand that’s deeply embedded in culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab and look forward to seeing our Aussie customers rock some Crocs in the streets of Australia,” said Amanda Nakad, marketing director for McDonald’s Australia.

Customers will have to be quick to get their hands on the themed merchandise, with stocks expected to sell out quickly.




