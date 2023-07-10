M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Unveils Rebrand

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has refreshed its brand identity, market proposition and website.

In a crowded and competitive marketing landscape, the agency is doubling down on its passion proposition by helping clients take a broader view of audiences – identifying the right combination of mainstream and niche passions and crafting a contemporary connections plan that traverses owned, earned, shared and paid.

The logo for the PR, partnerships and activations agency has evolved to reflect the vibrant, modern and youthful nature of the agency. The new look and colour palette features aubergine, pink, yellow and orange as the new brand identifiers.

The new website will be a portal to showcase the agency’s breadth of work in real time. Importantly, it reflects the new ways the agency’s clients are engaging with communities across Australia – by driving advocacy with journalists and creators and creating meaningful stories through activations, content and experiences.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment team

Krystyna Frassetto (lead image), managing director at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, said of the new positioning: “This refresh underscores a significant investment back into our people and product, after a rapid period of growth over the past two years.

“Audiences are engaging with more content related to their passions than ever before and over the past two years we have been shaping our capabilities around that. We help brands tap into fans in whatever way they engage with their passions, be that through content, at live events or via their favourite influencer, so it makes sense to align our own marketing and branding in that same manner.”.

The agency has already transferred editorial control of its social media accounts – Instagram and LinkedIn – to staff with great success, and is confident that by allowing team members to share client work in a more timely manner on its website, it will provide greater understanding of its differentiated capabilities.

“Every month I’m impressed by the volume and variety of work our team produces and publishes, in lock step with the changing way audiences consume media,”commented Frassetto. We wanted to do-away with the traditional website format with case studies that get updated annually, and create a better way for our team to showcase their efforts.”

The results of the agency’s second annual Passion Pulse, a proprietary study, will be launched later this month. Based on any customer set, Passion Pulse creates a bespoke passion mix, likened to a channel mix, to help marketers find new opportunities to meaningfully connect with their customers.