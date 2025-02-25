Max To Launch In Australia On 31 March With Foxtel Subscribers Granted Free Access

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced its premier streaming service Max will launch directly to consumers in Australia on Monday 31 March.

Max will be available for subscription at its website and via app stores including the Apple Store and Google Play Store and will be viewable on all major devices such as mobile, tablet, gaming consoles and connected TV, including Hubbl.

WBD has announced a launch partnership with Foxtel, providing Foxtel subscribers with access to the Max app at no additional cost.

Max brings content from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter and Discovery, as well as Cartoon Network, TLC, ID and HGTV.

As the home of HBO Originals and Max Originals, Max will offer fans series including returning seasons of The Last of Us, And Just Like That…, House of the Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker as well as highly anticipated new shows such as It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, from the world of Game of Thrones.

Subscribers can watch recently released hits from Warner Bros. Pictures, including blockbusters from the last few years such as Barbie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Twisters, alongside franchises including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe. Coupled with Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, 90 Day Fiancé and Outback Opal Hunters, as well as family viewing such as Ben 10 and We Bare Bears.

“We’ve been clear that the globalisation of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands. Combining an unrivalled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at WBD said.

“WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here. We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max,” Michael Brooks, general manager WBD Australia and New Zealand added.

Max will launch in Australia with a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported tier. Further details about subscription tiers, pricing, content and product features on Max will be shared in the weeks prior to launch.