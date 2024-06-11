Maverick Sports Partners Takes Ownership Of Newcastle Jets FC

Newcastle Jets Football Club have announced the appointment of Maverick Sports Partners as the Club’s new owners.

Newcastle Jets CEO Shane Mattiske today announced the significant news. “Today is a hugely significant day for this Club and this community as we confirm Maverick Sports Partners as the new owners of the Jets”.

“Over the last three years, we have built a strong foundation for the future of this football club, and it is exciting to be beginning a new era with incoming owners who believe in the opportunity that exists with this Club, with this community and with Football as a whole,” Mattiske said.

“Throughout our process, Maurice Bisetto, the consortium representative, and his partners have demonstrated a deep understanding of football and how to bring success. They also understand this community, and their plans are very much aligned with the work that is already underway. I know the Group will bring positive new thinking, new connections and a wealth of experience that will drive the growth of this Club moving forward”.

“With this transition to a permanent ownership structure, it is important to acknowledge the support that the outgoing ownership group has provided to the Club over the last three and a half years. These owners believed in the importance of this Club to this community and to the A-Leagues’ competition as a whole. They have played a hugely significant role in the history of this Club and on behalf of all fans and stakeholders of the Jets I want to acknowledge the commitment and contribution they have made to us all. Their huge support of this Club will forever be remembered”.

Maverick Sports Partners has confirmed an agreement to acquire the Newcastle Jets Football Club and is now deeply focused on implementing its plans to bring long-term stability and success to the Club.

The Group is led by experienced sports administrator Maurice Bisetto, who played a major part in establishing Western United FC in the A-Leagues.

Maverick Sports Partners director Maurice Bisetto is determined to connect with the Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Northern NSW Community. “We believe in this Club, the A-Leagues and its players and we’re determined to build success for the Jets and this region,” said Bisetto.

“We have been impressed by the strength of football here in this region. We know there is a strong historical fanbase and a strong participation base here and we want to bring all of these people together for our Men’s and Women’s games”.

“We want to work hard in the community to build a stronger connection to the Jets and in addition to continuing to grow our base of young fans and families, we want to encourage the whole football community to get behind our team – whether that be by becoming a member, attending games or even just buying a gold Jets jersey”.

“We have a focus on building a strong and sustainable Club, however we can’t do this by ourselves. For the Club to be strong, the community has to get behind us. Being at games, supporting the team and becoming members is critical in terms of creating a strong Club”.

“We know that there is a thriving economy here in Newcastle and the Hunter and this was important element in our decision to commit to the Jets”.

“We will make a commitment to a competitive football Club however for us all to have a strong and sustainable Club we need the backing of corporate and government partners from the region”.

“In terms of talent, we have been impressed with the local players that are coming through the development systems throughout Northern NSW and through the Jets Academy. As we now take control, you’ll see an even stronger focus on bringing through local talent and investing in trying to develop them into top A-League Men’s and Women’s players. We will also make sure our elite coaching and football structures support this talent development”.

“Our team at Maverick Sports Partners are absolutely committed to, and very excited, about the opportunity that exists here at the Newcastle Jets. We see this as the beginning of a new era for the Newcastle Jets and look forward to building a truly great Club with the support of this community,” concluded Bisetto.

The change of ownership and licence approval is subject to the successful completion of the necessary approval processes by the Australian Professional Leagues and regulatory processes by Football Australia, including the fit and proper person tests conducted by Football Australia.