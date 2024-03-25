Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account
It has been confirmed that Maurice Blackburn has opened pitches for its media account – currently held by Melbourne independent agency Half Dome.
Half Dome has held the account for the social justice law firm since August 2021, after acquiring it from an independent agency, Consumedia.
B&T contacted Half Done to confirm if they would be pitching for the account again, but the indie agency declined to comment on the account at this time.
“Maurice Blackburn is conducting a closed review of their media agency partner requirements lead by Stephen McKeown, head of marketing, in partnership with Tumbleturn marketing advisory lead by Dan Johns, partner,” said a spokesperson for Maurice Blackburn.
Industry leader Sunita Gloster was appointed as a non-executive director on the law firm’s board back in 2022.
Latest News
Forcing Facebook To Pay For Journalism Won’t Solve Structural Challenges – They Can And Will Walk Away
B&T's Arvind Hickman donned his tin hat and hid behind the desk after pressing publish on this one!
Alone Australia: The Smelliest Show On TV Has Released A Cologne
Only B&T staffers walking up the stairs when the office lift is broken smell worse than the Alone Australia cast.
TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot
Nation's nans gathering round the box for a look at Rob Irwin do the numbers for Nine.
Wayside Chapel Joins Forces With We Are Social To Combat Loneliness Epidemic With Social60
New research reveals over 70% of Australians get less than one hour of in-person social interaction daily, reinforcing a commission from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring loneliness to be a pressing global health threat.
Uber Advertising Nabs Yahoo’s Julia Edwards & Amazon’s Shalyce McLean
B&T understands that free Uber Eats deliveries was not the main draw for the pair, though it certainly helped.
“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?
For what it's worth, B&T would come crawling back to any previous lover for the chance at some Korean BBQ.
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Grahams’s SXSW Austin Wrap!
Lamenting that you didn't make the cut for your agency's trip to Texas? Find out everything you missed here.
Urban List Appoints New Leadership Team
B&T extends our sympathies to the Urban List team having to hear 12(!) fun facts about their new colleagues.
“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
Here's a look at some powerful global work following World Down Syndrome Day last week.
Fast 10: Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw On Mohair Suits & Not Running A Self-Serving Agency
Is it hard being devilishly handsome and running a successful agency? B&T finds out here.
“F1 Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
Is F1's soaring popularity because it's the perfect sport to have on in the background while you watch TikToks?
New Boomtown Campaign Reveals 5 Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
B&T reckons the sixth reason is the over-indexing of large fruit, veg, animals & household objects.
Vistar Media ‘Reimagines’ Its DSP & Global Rebrand
B&T doubling down on efficiency here with a rebrand and product update story in one.
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters Promising Brands Greater Reach
It's the perfect way to build meaningful connections with your audience, AR-powered dog ears & flower garlands.
OPINION: 6 Reasons Every Agency Should Pitch on Shell
Tired of scrabbling around for chump change & trying to do the right thing? Just pitch for the Shell Energy account!
The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers ‘Concerned’ With The Current Economic Climate
The remaining 20% are going hell-for-leather with discretionary spending & seriously considering a sub-prime mortgage.
JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
JCDecaux launches fancy new signage. B&T eagerly awaits return of scaffolding as economic crisis tightens.
McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
B&T had hoped that Paramount would sign up Colt or Heckler & Koch to really spice up inter-cast competitions.
Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
Zitcha team "excited" for constant reminders of why the Springboks are so much better than our rugby team.
Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
Murmur and marketing mix modelling set to become new "she sells seashells..." following this partnership.
GroupM Nexus CEO Ryan Menezes: ‘We Talk About Tech, Data & AI But We’re Still A People Business’
B&T was asking Menezes the important questions: red or white? And arancini balls or awkward-to-eat lamb kofta?
Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Four Epic MCs To Lead This Year’s Content!
Frankly, these MCs are better than the speakers at some conferences.
‘It’s Awkward’: Nearly Half Of Creatives Say Agency-Client Relationship Is Breaking Down
A growing number of creative directors and brand managers need to see Dr Phil before Jerry Springer gets to them first.
TV Ratings: AFL Wins The Battle Of Thursday Night Footy
Spare a thought for the single woman of the world, mourning the loss of Walsh's perfect facial structure
See (Nearly) All Of The Snaps From Last Night’s Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian!
Relive last night's incredible bash in full technicolour glory!
Red Bull Is “Where I Want To Be”: Max Verstappen Finally Addresses Speculation Over F1 Contracts
Despite speculation that suggested the three-time world champion was considering a move from Red Bull, Max Verstappen has confirmed Red Bull is precisely where he wants to be. Verstappen’s contract with the England-based team runs through 2028, but rumours have swirled that he may be looking to move elsewhere as soon as 2025. “I focus […]
Is Unilever’s Sale Of Ben & Jerry’s A Tasty Opportunity Or The Sign Of A Category Melting Away?
Is the market cooling on ice cream? B&T tries to get the scoop, here.
Kids Take To The Airwaves Globally With Shocking Weather Forecasts From The Future To Mobilise Climate Action
We're no great advocates for child labour here at B&T but this is certainly some impactful work.
Royal Agricultural Society Of NSW Remind Us You Can’t Put A Price On Childhood Memories Via Connecting Plots
It's fortunate you can't put a price on childhood memories - our shit family holidays wouldn't be worth much.
The Rob Irwin Effect: Why Sponsors Are Rushing To Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It's remarkable how far you can get with a famous dad and teeth worthy of a toothpaste ad, really.
Whiskas Generates New Breed Of Dog, For People Who Really Need A Cat In New Campaign Via Colenso BBDO
Did you back the wrong horse when you brought that Great Dane home? Whiskas might have your next pet sorted.
QFES Helps Queenslanders Plan To Survive In Emotional New Campaign Via CHEP Brisbane
It's more powerful work from CHEP Brisbane and a timely reminder to check your smoke alarm works.
How Does It Feel To Win A Woman Leading Tech Award? Hear From The Winners First-Hand!
See all the winners' jittery nervous excitement here!
The “Why Don’t We Have Both?” Girl Returns To Promote New Mexican Brand, Mingle
Want to feel old? That classic Old El Paso spot is nearly old enough to buy its first pint.
Integral Ad Science Earns MRC Accreditation For Integrated Third-Party Calculation & Reporting On YouTube
In the need for some acronyms? IAS providing your full weekly quota in this story.
Politicians Behaving Badly, Tax Cuts & War Fuel Aussie News Consumption According To Ipsos Iris Data
It's been said that death & taxes are the only constants. We reckon dodgy pollies are a close third.