Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account

It has been confirmed that Maurice Blackburn has opened pitches for its media account – currently held by Melbourne independent agency Half Dome.

Half Dome has held the account for the social justice law firm since August 2021, after acquiring it from an independent agency, Consumedia.

B&T contacted Half Done to confirm if they would be pitching for the account again, but the indie agency declined to comment on the account at this time.

“Maurice Blackburn is conducting a closed review of their media agency partner requirements lead by Stephen McKeown, head of marketing, in partnership with Tumbleturn marketing advisory lead by Dan Johns, partner,” said a spokesperson for Maurice Blackburn.

Industry leader Sunita Gloster was appointed as a non-executive director on the law firm’s board back in 2022.