Matty Matheson & Gozney Unveil ‘Cook Different’ With Satirical Infomercial

Gozney, today debuted its global advertising campaign, ‘Cook Different’, with brand ambassador Matty Matheson.

The entrepreneur, chef, restaurateur, best-selling author, Emmy award-winning executive producer, actor and television personality deepens his 10-year-long partnership with the award-winning pizza oven brand by appearing front and centre in its summer media campaign, reimagining the traditional talent and brand relationship.

“Working with people I trust made this whole project really special,” said Matheson. “Cook Different was definitely a fun campaign. We got to be creative, try new things, and just have a good time. Gozney forever!”.

In ‘Cook Different’, Matheson creates a character ripped from the ubiquitous late-night infomercials of years past to blatantly hawk Gozney pizza ovens. Absurd and on the nose with self-awareness, this is not just another celebrity endorsement. Matheson also brings his polite, Canadian roots to the role of Gozney Customer Service Representative fielding real, frequently asked questions.

Matty introduces Gozney with energy that’s uniquely his:

“I’m here with Gozney, the greatest pizza ovens ever.”

“It’ll change your life, and probably your neighbours.

“I guess I’ll go answer the phones cause nobody else is. That’s nice. I’ll do everything.

“This is the oven that started it all. The original. The thing that brought me and Gozney together. We are together forever.

“Fish. Vegetables. Steak. Beef. Bison. Elk. Octopus. Any type of food can go inside.

“I’m Matty Matheson. And I love you. And I love Gozney. And Gozney loves you.”

‘Cook Different’ is Gozney’s first major advertising campaign with Matheson, a decade-long partner of the outdoor oven brand. The Cook Different campaign and creative concepts were developed by Gozney’s in-house team, hand-in-hand with Matheson, where his role as a creator—both in food and as an on-screen personality–shines brightly throughout the unconventional campaign.

The creative will debut over the next few weeks on GozneyTV (Gozney’s YouTube channel) and other marketing channels. Over the last 10 years, Matheson has worked with Gozney’s founder and designer, Tom Gozney, on creative concepting, brand-building and business advice, and product development insight. In the future, consumers can expect to see more things come to life between the chef and pizza oven manufacturer.

“Matty has been part of the Gozney family for nearly a decade. He has been an invaluable sounding board for our product development and creative concepting, and someone I’ve leaned on as we’ve grown the brand,” added Gozney. “Now he gets to play a fun role that matches the irreverent nature of Gozney and tells a fun, memorable story. This whole project makes me smile and we can’t wait to show you what we’re teaming up to do down the road.”

In ‘Cook Different’, Matty shares some of his favourite meals and recipes to cook on Gozney ovens, including green garlic marinara pizza, Vietnamese clams with peanuts, and spicy lamb flatbread.

“Matty breaks the mold for what’s considered acceptable in traditional advertising,” said Jonathan Kantor, chief revenue and marketing officer at Gozney. “Matty shines in Cook Different. He is disruptive, unexpected, and creative. The content is smart and tells a story that can show up in more than a dozen creative environments.”

‘Cook Different’ will show up across consumer touchpoints in CTV channels, testing the creative across select live sporting events and TV shows, on strategic OOH displays, and across Gozney’s community of ambassadors and chefs.

The campaign will be distributed on organic brand channels like GozneyTV (Gozney’s YouTube channel) with trailers, clips, and imagery distributed across all social media channels.