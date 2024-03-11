Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”

AFL Hall of Famer Matthew Lloyd (lead image) will put his laser-sharp accuracy and big marking style back to use when he pulls on the boots for grassroots footy as part of the 2024 ‘The Carlton Draft’.

Lloydy is a Premiership star, former Essendon captain, and AFL Academy Coach who has earned five All-Australian guernseys and carved out a successful career as a media analyst. Joining already-announced AFL premiership stars Trent Cotchin and Isaac Smith, the former Essendon captain and Premiership star will bring a dynamic mix of leadership qualities both on and off the field.

“I am prepared to cop a few hits and bumps, but like my playing days I am determined not to squander the scoring opportunities for my teammates,” Lloyd said.

“I can’t wait to take a big grab or two, throw some grass in the air to test the breeze, and then slot one home”.

“Despite hanging up my professional boots in 2009, I still have plenty left in the tank and have been training hard so that I can finish out four strong quarters for my new club”.

“With my analysis of the current game and role in fostering the next generation of superstars, I hope to offer more than just my playing capabilities to The Carlton Draft”.

Lloydy, who sits 8th on the all-time goalkicker list, said he can’t wait to get involved in the local footy spirit, providing a boost to a struggling Victorian grassroots club”.

“It’s been amazing to see the impact The Carlton Draft has had on local communities over the last couple of years,” Lloyd said.

“From Daisy Thomas’ match-winning performance for Nhill to Bucks drawing thousands to Nilma Darnum, immersing yourself in the environment and bringing the community together is what it is about”.

“I can’t wait to play my part and meet my new teammates, and hopefully, plenty of locals will come down to support their local team”.

Entries for the 2024 The Carlton Draft are now open across Victoria. Entries close March 29, with more players to be revealed and the winning clubs announced in early April.

The Carlton Draft draft night—where the participating clubs select their players—will be held at The Pub at Crown Melbourne in late April. Crown is this year giving adult fans the chance to win tickets to the launch event.

To enter, purchase one Carlton Draught pint at Crown’s The Pub, Jackpot Bar, Velvet Bar, Lumia Bar, Sports Bar, Diamond Bar, Echostate, or Double Up Bar and receive a game card with a QR code. Scan the QR code and fill in the details for your chance to win.

There will be 25 double passes to the unique launch event, with winners announced in early April.