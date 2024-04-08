Matterworks Teams Up With The AFL To Tackle Mental Health Education

Matterworks, Australia’s challenger health content creator, and the AFL have teamed up to launch AFL GOALS, a creative mental health initiative set to make waves in classrooms nationwide.

Harnessing the immense influence of footy culture, AFL GOALS is an innovative national resource that aims to entertain, engage and harness the power of AFL to help teachers across the country educate students about mental fitness and resilience.

Spearheaded by AFL Schools, the content series targets students aged 10 to 15, spanning years five through eight, and is made up of video-led lessons and interactive activities crafted to destigmatise mental health dialogues and instil confidence. Fronted by TikTok sensation JasmineTXO, the series showcases a diverse collective of content creators alongside AFL luminaries, including renowned AFLW personalities like Georgie Prespakis, Mikayla Bowen and Elaine Grigg.

AFL head of mental health and wellbeing, Dr Kate Hall, who managed this project in collaboration with Matterworks, said she was thrilled to see this initiative come to life. “We’re incredibly proud to launch AFL GOALS. It’s a highly innovative program that will help change the way teachers educate students about mental fitness, building resilience and enhancing mental health literacy,” Hall said.

“Working closely with the creative team at Matterworks has been a joy – their skill in translating health information, based on decades of research from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, into a digital series that is vibrant, engaging and creative, is truly innovative”.

Matterwork is an official partner for the AFL’s Mental Fitness Charter which aims to support the major sporting code to bring to life projects like AFL GOALS by distilling complex research into something approachable, trustworthy and fun for the right audiences.

“Our collaboration with the AFL signifies a transformative stride in mental health education. By intertwining creative storytelling with evidence-based research, we’re reshaping the narrative surrounding mental wellbeing for young Australians,” said co-founder and CEO of Matterworks Sarah Wyse.

“The significance of this partnership is underscored by our inclusion in the AFL’s Mental Health and Wellbeing charter as a designated partner alongside Headspace and Movember. Positioned as a B2B partner, our focus is on delivering credible, engaging, evidence-based learning resources to industries. Programs like AFL GOALS present a step in the right direction towards creating a healthier next generation”.

To access the AFL GOALS program and embark on the journey towards mental fitness in schools, marketers and educators are encouraged to register as AFL Schools members. The first 50 registrants will receive an exclusive AFL Schools gift, marking the inception of this revolutionary initiative.




