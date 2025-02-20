Matildas And Socceroos New Zig Zag Kit Drops

Nike and Football Australia have today unveiled the 2025 Australian National Football Team Collection, designed by Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie.

The strip will be worn by the CommBank Matildas this morning as they take on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup, followed by the Socceroos for their upcoming Round 3 AFC Asian Qualifiers in March.

It is the first-ever Australian national football team collection designed by a First Nations artist.

This collaboration unites Nike and Football Australia’s shared vision for the future of football, seamlessly integrating First Nations storytelling with the ‘Forever Forging Forward’ philosophy – symbolising progress, unity and excellence in Australian football.

The design also embodies Reko Rennie’s deep connection to the game and its ability to unite diverse communities, while offering a bold, contemporary reinterpretation of Australia’s iconic green and gold.

Both the home and away kits incorporate patterns inspired by traditional message sticks, historically used by First Nations communities to share stories and strengthen connections.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, Reko Rennie said: “It’s been incredible to work on these kits, connecting the game I love, First Nations culture and the athletes and fans who make up the Australian football community.”

Nike Pacific Brand Director Nick Atkinson added: ”It’s a powerful message of cultural visibility and unity that celebrates the diversity of the Australian football community, and the game’s power to unite.”

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson said the kit marked a “historic milestone for our sport” and “embodies the essence of our ‘Forever Forging Forward’ philosophy – championing progress, inclusivity, and excellence at every level of the game”.

The Home jersey features a contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic green and gold in a zig ag pattern and is paired with deep green shorts.

The Away kit features a version of the new pattern on the side panel of both the jersey and shorts, with the addition of Rennie’s signature pink to represent a modern interpretation of the ochre found in First Nations art.

The Aboriginal Flag is represented on both the home and away kits in the inner pride position. It can be purchased from the Football Australia shop.

The kit is likely to divide opinion in the Australian football community, with a sizeable portion of older fans staunch supporters of more conservative interpretations of Australia’s football kit heritage.

Nonetheless, going off-piste can eventually prove a hit. Derided when it was launched, but feted 30 years late, arguably Australia’s most revered football kit was the ‘Spew’ kit of the early 90s that Ned Zelic wore when he scored a freakish goal against the Netherlands to help the Socceroos qualify for the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona

It will be interesting to see if Football Australia and Nike commission Rennie or another artist to design the all important Socceroos kit for next year’s FIFA World Cup.