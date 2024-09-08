Mars & EssenceMediacom Team Up To Reward Customers For Doing “Things”

Mars Wrigley, in an industry-first collaboration with EssenceMediacom, has launched a new campaign at Amazon.com.au that uses AI to reward Australians for their everyday achievements.

The campaign, titled “For You Who Did That Thing You Did,” extends the MARS Bar brand platform, offering a new way to recognise and celebrate small victories.

The campaign will run from 26 August to 9 October.

“For You Who Did That Thing You Did” rewards audiences for doing a “Thing” within Amazon.com.au. The campaign rewards specific customer actions across Amazon and acknowledges them as “Things” worthy of a MARS Bar reward. Whether it’s completing a series on Prime Video, supporting a local Australian business through a purchase at Amazon.com.au, or finding the right book for the little ones, the campaign celebrates these small but significant wins.

In addition to celebrating these moments across Amazon.com.au, audiences can discover if they have “done a Thing” through a custom-built AI experience, which reviews and rewards everyday efforts. If the AI tool celebrates their effort as a ‘Thing,’ participants receive a code to redeem a free MARS Bar with their next qualifying Amazon.com.au order.

Richard Weisinger, head of brand and content Australia, at Mars Wrigley, said, “At Mars, we’re continually looking to push the fold and find innovative ways to connect with our consumers. Our collaboration with Amazon Australia allows us to leverage AI to unlock meaningful connections with the right audiences to bring our ‘For You Who Did That Thing You Did’ platform to life. Afterall, who doesn’t want a MARS Bar to land on their doorstep as a little reward for completing that “thing” they did – regardless of how big or small!”

“There are a lot of synergies between both Amazon Australia and Mars Wrigley when it comes to harnessing technology to reach new audiences, and we’re proud to have worked together on a campaign that delivers brand values and resonates with consumers on a personal level. “

The fully integrated campaign is running across Amazon.com.au, with touchpoints including:

Behaviour-triggered rewards: Real-time user behaviour at Amazon.com.au will deliver tailored messages and ways to redeem a free MARS bar at key moments.

Interactive AI experience: A dedicated MARS AI page allows users to submit their “Thing” to potentially earn a MARS Bar reward, gamifying the experience.

Multi-platform engagement: The campaign is seamlessly woven throughout Amazon Australia, appearing on Prime Video, homepage, email, display ads, and even delivery mailers.

This marks the first time Mars Wrigley has collaborated with Amazon Ads Australia to use AI in such a comprehensive and interactive way, pushing the boundaries of the brand’s consumer engagement efforts.

The campaign is the result of EssenceMediacom’s Breakthrough Briefs process, designed to accelerate innovation in collaboration with media partners and deliver Breakthrough Ideas for clients.

Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom Australia & New Zealand, said, “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Mars on this groundbreaking campaign that pushes the boundaries of relevant marketing. It’s exciting to see our Breakthrough Process result in exceptional work. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering breakthrough, data-driven solutions that connect brands with consumers in meaningful ways. By harnessing the power of Amazon Australia’s engaged customers as well as their sophisticated AI capabilities, we’re creating a truly unique and rewarding experience for Australian audiences.”