Marketplacer And True Woo Come Together To Create Online Marketplace

Marketplacer, creator of the world’s leading ecommerce platform, today announced the completion of a new holistic marketplace for Australian wellness company, True Woo.

The marketplace features a portfolio of products and services aimed at individuals who are seeking ways to improve their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health.

Marketplacer Founder and CEO, Jason Wyatt says the new marketplace will become a one-stop shop for anyone looking for information about alternative health practices and a curated range of top-quality products and practitioners.

“True Woo is building a platform to meet the growing desire by many people to take charge of their health and lifestyles,” says Adam Matheson, CEO, True Woo. “By taking advantage of the Marketplacer platform, the company has been able to grow from an initial idea into a fully-fledged ecommerce site in just six months.”

Matheson says the company selected Marketplacer as the backend platform for its product offering as it could readily manage everything from onboarding and stock listings to order processing and fulfilment.

“Marketplacer also integrates tightly with other software providers on which we have built our front end and our practitioner offering,” says Matheson. “The result is a seamless customer experience that allows customers to not only select from our broad range of curated product offerings and have their order delivered directly to their door but a range of wellness service, such as pre-recorded content, group classes or one-on-one sessions that are provided online.

“The Marketplacer engineering team was very supportive and the result is a clean, easy-to-navigate site that is already proving popular with customers.”

Matheson says True Woo’s long-term objective is to build a community of like-minded individuals who are interested in incorporating wellness into their day-to-day lives. “In the months ahead, we will be focused on bringing more products and practitioners onto the platform; and building up our base of reputable health resources, enabling the wellness eco-system to thrive. ”

Matheson the initial idea for True Woo came from company founder Rachel (Tonkin) Dur who suffered a shock breast cancer diagnoses in January 2021 at the age of 35. She was struck by the lack of access to wellness information, products and practitioners which she credits to her ability to thrive during and post cancer treatment.

In response, Rachel founded the platform and is now focused on growing the business in both in Australia and internationally.

“By bringing together the wellness community, we hope that more people become aware of and can easily access alternative approaches to healthcare,” she says. “True Woo will also allow people to discover products and services that may previously have flown under their radar. I am excited to shine the light and support products and practitioners that are doing amazing things for people and planet.”

Wyatt says True Woo’s success is evidence of the power of online marketplaces to connect like-minded sellers and customers.

“We look forward to working with True Woo as they go from strength to strength in coming months and years,” says Wyatt.