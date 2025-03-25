Marketing Exec Faces Child Abuse Material Charges For ‘Daddy’s Little Toy’ Book

Lauren Tesolin-Mastrorsa, who writes under the pen name Tori Woods, has been arrested on child abuse material-related charges over the contents of her book ‘Daddy’s Little Toy’.

Tesolin-Mastrorsa had served as a marketing executive at BaptistCare, a Christian charity. She has since been stood down.

According to news.com.au, the book focuses on the relationship between an 18-year-old and her father’s friend, who reportedly “desired the teen since she was 3 years old”.

The Daily Telegraph reported that “readers who received advance copies of the book for review allege the fictional title explicitly refers to the male main character having a relationship with his best friend’s adult daughter, and making graphic references to fantasising about her since she was aged just three”.

The book’s cover has the title written in a children’s building block style.

The book has been removed from Amazon and GoodReads following backlash.

Tesolin-Mastrosa released a statement on her social media account, posted online by news.com.au.

“I think there’s been a huge misunderstanding. DLT is DEFINITELY NOT promoting or inciting anything EVER to do with (child sexual abuse) or pedophilia,” she wrote.

“What is being said is grossly disturbing and breaks my heart as well as makes me sick”.

Her social media accounts have since been taken down.

Police arrested Ms Tesolin-Mastrosa on Friday after receiving reports about the book.

“About 12.30pm, detectives attended a home on Penn Street, Quakers Hill and arrested a 33-year-old woman before being taken to Riverstone Police Station,” NSW Police wrote in a statement, shared by news.com.au.

“At the home, police executed a search warrant – seizing several hard copies of the novel – to be forensically examined”.

Tesolin-Mastrosa was charged with possessing child abuse material, disseminating child abuse material, and producing child abuse material.

A BaptistCare spokesperson told B&T that it “does not discuss the circumstances of individual employees”.

“However, we can confirm that we received complaints regarding an unnamed employee late last week. As a result of these complaints, the employee was stood down effective 20 March while we undertake an internal investigation. BaptistCare takes matters of ethical conduct seriously. Our focus remains on upholding the values and integrity of our organisation,” they added.

The designer of the cover Georgia Stove has also put out a statement, saying she has received death threats as a result of the book.

“I have cut ties with Tori Woods, effective immediately,” she said.

She said she was unaware of what was in the book when she designed the cover.

“All I had known about the book was the blurb which read “barely legal” and in my mind I truly thought that was okay,” she said.

“I am here to answer any questions you may have. Just please stop with the threats over something I had no say in”.

Tesolin-Mastrosa was granted conditional bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court on Monday 31 March 2025.