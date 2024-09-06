AdvertisingNewsletter

Marketers Are Ditching Elon Musk’s X In Droves, But Their Investment Plans Are At Odds With Consumers – Kantar Study

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read
Elon Musk Golden Gate Bridge

Since Elon Musk bought X in late 2022, its global revenues are forecast to more than halve to $1.9 billion as marketers warn it’s the least brand safe social media network out there.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of marketers are planning to cut their spend on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2025, according to a Kantar global study that polled 18,000 consumers and 1,000 senior marketers.

The exodus paints a worrying picture for the platform that Tesla owner Elon Musk bought less than two years ago.

Only 4 per cent of marketers now think X ads provide brand safety, which pales into comparison with the likes of Google (36 per cent).

Marketers’ overall trust for X ads have fallen from 22 per cent to 12 per cent since 2022. A net 15 per cent of marketers were favourable towards X ads in 2022, now a net 21 per cent of marketers are unfavourable.

The decrease in advertising interest doesn’t bother consumers; their ad preference has gone up significantly since 2022.

X isn’t the only platform that gets a beating, TikTok is also lagging in trust while YouTube, Instagram and Netflix lead the race among digital platforms (see below).

The study also found a disconnect between consumers ad preference and marketers. Consumers have more positive attitudes towards ads on cinema, newspapers, magazines and out of home.

Newspaper, magazine and cinema are three channels that marketers plan decrease their budgets most.

What consumers think

What marketers plan to do

Related posts:

  1. Brazil Bans X After Elon Musk Spat, Billionaire Claims Ban Is An ‘Attack On Democracy’
  2. “Art Should Serve A Purpose, Whether Selling A Product Or Liberating Your Country”: What Marketers Can Learn From Art Nouveau Icon Alphonse Mucha
  3. Advertisers Concerned As Privacy Act Changes Enter Parliament This Month
  4. Hamilton & Horgs: ‘OMG Restructure Promises To ‘Supercharge’ Marketing & New Biz In More Centralised Approach’
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

“Art Should Serve A Purpose, Whether Selling A Product Or Liberating Your Country”: What Marketers Can Learn From Art Nouveau Icon Alphonse Mucha
TV Ratings (5/9/24): Socceroos Bahrain Embarrassment Beats The Paralympics
“The Luckiest Unlucky Thing To Ever Happen To Me”: Sunrise Host Shares Emotional Cancer Diagnosis
Hamilton & Horgs: ‘OMG Restructure Promises To ‘Supercharge’ Marketing & New Biz In More Centralised Approach’
Register Lost your password?