Mark Zuckerberg Roasted Over Deeply Bizarre Fourth Of July Video

Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook CEO, tech entrepreneur and man with one of the weirdest social media presences ever – has been solidly mocked online for his Fourth of July Instagram post.

Zuck (as he is known on Instagram) posted a minute long video of him riding an electric surfboard (?) and holding a really big American flag aloft (??) set to the tune of John Denver’s classic song, ‘Country Roads, Take Me Home’ (???).

The video currently has more than 2.8 million views. Perhaps expectedly, Zukerberg has become thoroughly memified for the video.

Indeed, meme account @tank.sinatra commented “this is the stuff meme dreams are made of.” The comment has 5,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Predictably, the post gained traction on Twitter, too.

JAWS reboot with Mark Zuckerberg Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/c5M5qKb4p5 — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 5, 2021

zuckerberg is going for the weird guy vote — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 5, 2021

I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this. pic.twitter.com/SDAWsIByOh — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 4, 2021

why won't he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires pic.twitter.com/YFitmaA4aQ — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 4, 2021

Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

Perhaps Zuckerberg was intentionaly going for a meme-worthy shot, though. Back in July last year, a bizarre image of him covered in sunscreen while wake-boarding went viral.

This could be an indication that the new key to memes is the unholy combination of tech billionaires and water sports.