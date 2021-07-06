Mark Zuckerberg Roasted Over Deeply Bizarre Fourth Of July Video
Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook CEO, tech entrepreneur and man with one of the weirdest social media presences ever – has been solidly mocked online for his Fourth of July Instagram post.
Zuck (as he is known on Instagram) posted a minute long video of him riding an electric surfboard (?) and holding a really big American flag aloft (??) set to the tune of John Denver’s classic song, ‘Country Roads, Take Me Home’ (???).
The video currently has more than 2.8 million views. Perhaps expectedly, Zukerberg has become thoroughly memified for the video.
Indeed, meme account @tank.sinatra commented “this is the stuff meme dreams are made of.” The comment has 5,000 likes.
View this post on Instagram
Predictably, the post gained traction on Twitter, too.
JAWS reboot with Mark Zuckerberg
Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/c5M5qKb4p5
— Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 5, 2021
zuckerberg is going for the weird guy vote
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 5, 2021
I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 4, 2021
why won't he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires pic.twitter.com/YFitmaA4aQ
— ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 4, 2021
Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021
Perhaps Zuckerberg was intentionaly going for a meme-worthy shot, though. Back in July last year, a bizarre image of him covered in sunscreen while wake-boarding went viral.
This could be an indication that the new key to memes is the unholy combination of tech billionaires and water sports.
Please login with linkedin to commentfourth of july Mark Zuckerberg
Latest News
35% Of Aussie Workers Don’t Believe Their Company Has The Right Tech For Hybrid Work
Thirty-five percent of Australian employees don’t believe their company has the right technology in place to support a hybrid workplace, as hybrid working sets in as a ‘new normal’ for a vast majority of Australian businesses according to independent research conducted by Propeller Insights for content enablement platform, Templafy. Navigating different folders, databases and tools […]
“A Lot Will Change”: ACCC Hints At Further Action Against Facebook And Google
Australia’s competition watchdog looks set to continue its action against tech giants Google and Facebook. After releasing the long-awaited Digital Platforms Inquiry late in 2019, the ACCC has pursued the tech giants, most notably with the News Media Bargaining Code and more recently, with the inquiry into the digital advertising supply chain. And the ACCC […]
Australian Motorcycle News Celebrates It’s 70th Anniversary
AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE NEWS (AMCN) IS CELEBRATING ITS 70TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A BUMPER 212-PAGE COLLECTOR’S EDITION ON SALE FROM 8 JULY 2021.
Instagram Continues To Target TikTok With New Video Announcements
Instagram has announced their intention to prioritise video, according to Adam Mosseri, head of the platform. In a video posted to Twitter, Mosseri listed four areas where users could expect change: creators, video, shopping and messaging. He went on to specifically talk about video, citing how “video is driving an immense amount of growth online for […]
How We Can Make Data Portability Work
Data portability has the potential to take the data economy to the next level for businesses and consumers alike. But how do we turn that potential into a reality? smrtr’s co-founder and CTO Boris Guennewig takes a look here. Earlier this year we saw Facebook take significant steps towards giving users greater control over their […]
Agent99 Secures Proof Drinks And 2 New Hires
Full service Surry Hills PR and Communications Agency, Agent99 has expanded both its client portfolio and team, following a successful first half of the year and multiple client wins.
The Rebound Created By Shopify and The Rebound Media, Returns To Nine For Season 2
Shopify and The Rebound Media have teamed up for another season of The Rebound. Season 2 will include eight episodes, airing on Saturdays at 12.30pm on Channel Nine from tomorrow. The Rebound is an Australian TV program that helps Australians and businesses ‘rebound’ from the economic crisis.
Australian Grand Prix Cancelled For Second Year In A Row
The one day of the year when everyone in Melbourne didn't look like a dick wearing a Ferrari T-shirt has been cancelled.
REMINDER: Late (Late) Entries for B&T’s Best Of The Best Awards Close Tomorrow!
Want egg on your face? Best Of The Best entries close tomorrow. That and 7-Eleven half-price Wednesday egg sandwiches.
Knead-To-Know! Adam Ballesty Named Domino’s’ CMO
Adam Ballesty named Domino's' CMO, as he struggles to get the stench of pepperoni out of his sports coats.
IMAA Gains 80 Members, In 18 Months
IMAA gains 80 members, in just 18 months. Has not yet revealed plans to move Christmas party to much larger venue.
QUT And BCM Group Launch Vivid Next-Gen Take On ‘The Real World’
A new campaign by Queensland University of Technology (QUT) via BCM Group takes QUT’s long-established ‘Real World’ positioning to the next level in a fast-paced and striking visual narrative that follows the journey of real students on their epic race to success.
Motion Sickness Pokes Fun At Tourism Cliches In New OOH Campaign
Motion Sickness and the Karangahape Road Business Association are confronting the tourism industry’s tired clichés and instead celebrating local businesses in the ‘Be Our Guest’ campaign. Launching this week, the new ‘Be Our Guest’ campaign takes the tourism industry head on, juxtaposing shamelessly corny tourism industry headlines with a series of gritty, no frills Karangahape […]
McDonald’s Laughs Up A Storm In New Work Out Of The UK
McDonald's undoubtedly puts a smile on the face. It also puts indigestion, reflux and possible acne on the face, too.
Monday TV Wrap: Ninja Warrior Beats Farmer Wants A Wife In Entertainment Tête-à-Tête
Last night, Ninja Warrior beat Farmer Wants A Wife in yet further confirmation viewers prefer Lycra to flannelette.
Pets Come First In New Campaign For PetBarn Via BMF
One need only slide in the faeces on the B&T office floor to know of our commitment to staff dog day.
Comedian Brutally Roasts Bunnings Ads (As Hardware Giant Has Last Laugh In Latest Brand Trust Survey Stakes)
B&T has stamped this NSFW. As in it contains rather fruity language, not the North Sydney Fruiterer Wholesalers.
Horizon Added To The Government Communications Campaign Panel
Horizon deliver most perfect "tallest at the back, smallest in the middle, bosses to the front" press photo in history.
Channel 10 Uses Traditional Indigenous Names For Aussie Cities In Weather Report
Here's a top NAIDOC Week initiative from the team at 10. You'd hardly think B&T would've said Sky News then, would you?
Thrillist Australia & TheFork Team Up To Support The Hospo Industry with Thrillist Serves 2.0
B&T are strong and committed supporters of the hospitality industry, primarily because we're lazy and can't cook.
Optus Sport Makes EURO 2020 Finals Free For Football Fans (And Desperate Brits!)
What a huge weekend of sport we've got coming up - Euro final, Wimbledon finals & more St George Dragon player arrests.
Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O Knock Ben Fordham Out Of Top Brekkie Slot
Alan popping the emerald, salmon and the turquoise suits in at the dry cleaners amid cries his people "need him".
Initiative Nabs IAG’s $25 Million Media Spend Away From Mindshare
The latest media news hot off the presses. Well, it's probably got more the 'microwaved leftovers' heat about it.
Study: Consumers Willing To Spend More For Personalisation
Consumers willing to spend more for personalisation. Still happy for orange light to come on to get cheapest petrol.
Jeff Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO
The bigger story here is not Jeff Bezos leaving, it's what do you get the world's richest person for a farewell present?
Caroline Silver Joins Adobe International Advisory Board
Caroline Silver joins Adobe International Advisory Board and is not to be mistaken with 'hi ho silver' in any way.
LifeStyle Targets Gen Z In Sexy New Campaign
With a focus on greater communication, openness, and connection, LifeStyles® have launched a new creative platform with Spark Green + Yoke
LG Appoints The Works For Brand Comms Across Entire Portfolio
Works staff forced to dump office fridge on pavement after snaring the LG comms account.
Clems Sydney Nabs Graham Sweet As Head Of Brand Planning
Clems names Graham Sweet as head of brand planning. But if you were to lick him, he's more on the meaty, salty side.
Meat & Livestock Australia Celebrates Lamb Legends Via The Precinct
Meat & Livestock Australia encourages Aussies to ‘Share the Lamb’ in their latest content series titled ‘Lamb Legends’ via The Precinct. The 7-part series sees Aussie chefs cook a delicious lamb dish with an everyday legend to say thanks for their inspiring work. It comes after a tough few years for Aussies where droughts, bushfires, […]