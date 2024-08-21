Mark Jones Leads Panel Discussion With Chief Marketing Heavyweights At The Australian Future Of Marketing Summit

As the Australian Future of Marketing Summit nears, anticipation is growing among senior leaders in marketing and digital innovation. This premier event, set for September on the Gold Coast, is a must-attend for those looking to gain a competitive edge through the latest insights in brand strategy and digital solutions.

A highlight of the summit will undoubtedly be the Day 3 panel discussion moderated by Mark Jones, co-founder & chief storyteller at ImpactInstitute.

Jones, known for his insightful interviews with over 200 marketing leaders on his podcast, The CMO Show, is poised to bring his deep understanding of the industry to the summit. “The opportunity for attendees is to hear firsthand how three industry leaders are balancing creativity with data-driven insights. It’s a conversation that’s critical in today’s marketing landscape,” Jones explained to B&T.

The panel will feature prominent figures such as Dan Ferguson, CMO of Adore Beauty; Liana Dubois, CMO of Nine Entertainment; and Angie Tutt, former Head of Marketing & Senior Director for LEGO. Jones is particularly excited about the diverse perspectives these leaders bring. “I’m really interested in diving into how Adore Beauty maintains its competitive edge as an Australian success story. With Nine, we’ll explore the unique challenge of marketing a media network—essentially, telling stories about the stories you publish. And with LEGO, the focus will be on how such an iconic brand stays authentic and relevant in a rapidly changing marketplace”.

Jones is eager to guide the discussion toward actionable insights, particularly around the delicate balance between creativity and data. “Creativity is the heart of any great campaign, but without the right data, it’s like flying blind. Yet, the speed at which data can now be gathered and analysed can be both a blessing and a curse, especially for agencies under pressure to deliver quick results,” he explained.

The Future of Marketing Summit has long been known for its cutting-edge agenda; this year is no exception. In addition to the Day 3 panel, the summit will introduce the Marketing Masterminds Series on Day 2. This series will feature intimate 30-minute roundtable discussions, each led by senior marketers and tech experts. Topics will range from social commerce engagement to AI in customer experience. According to Laura Vida, iMedia Summits Head of Content, “The discussions and strategies shared in these sessions could go on to define the next era of marketing.”

Jones is confident that attendees of his panel will leave with practical, actionable takeaways. “Listen carefully, connect the dots, and look for the golden threads,” he advised. His approach is all about facilitating conversations that uncover those critical insights—the ones that can immediately impact a leader’s strategy.

For senior leaders and C-suite executives, the Future of Marketing Summit represents an unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead of industry trends, connect with peers, and explore new business opportunities. As the summit approaches, the excitement is palpable. “This is the event where the future of marketing is being shaped, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” Jones concluded.

