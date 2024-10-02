Marika Tsourekis Wins National Ad Student X TikTok Competition

As part of Queensland University of Technology‘s (QUT) celebration of “50 Years of Advertising Education,” the Ad Student X TikTok Competition was launched to inspire the next generation of students. The prize was an internship with a leading agency in each state.

The competition was the result of collaborations with VML Brisbane, Innocean NSW, the Advertising Council’s Jump Start Grad programme in WA, and Cummins&Partners Victoria.

Motivated by a TikTok video created by and starring Paul Nagy, chief creative officer, VML, advertising majors were encouraged to apply what they’d learned in their copywriting class and enter.

Their task was to create a TikTok video to inspire high school students to make an advertising major their first preference for university education. The students reflected on the fun of university, the value of their studies, their friendships, and why they chose to study advertising, and then brought it all together in a creative 60-second video.

The judging panel included experts on the industry, TikTok, and student recruitment. Lead by Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia, it also included the insight and experience of Paul Nagy, chief creative officer, VML, Smaran Jworchan, TikTok, and Xavier Amouroux, executive director marketing and student recruitment, QUT.

“I can think of no better way to celebrate 50 years of advertising education in Australia than encouraging students to showcase their creativity by displaying what it is like to be an advertising student in 2024,” said Le Roy.

The national winner was Marika Tsourekis, a second-year Bachelor of media and communications student from Swinburne University.

“Maria used the TikTok platforms and conventions well to garner attention,” said the judging panel.

“Participating in the Ad Student X TikTok Competition was an exciting opportunity that pushed me out of my comfort zone to create a TikTok as a useful means of communication. By challenging myself to partake in the competition, I have learned how valuable it is to utilise TikTok as a platform to express my creative ideas,” said Tsourekis.

“By crafting captivating TikTok videos targeting prospective students, current university students successfully promoted advertising undergraduate study at universities across Australia, unveiling the exciting career paths awaiting them in the dynamic world of advertising,” said Swinburne advertising lecturer and academic lead for Victorian competition entrants, David Reid.

Three other state winners were announced. Damien Vo, from the Queensland University of Technology was the Queensland winner. Natasha Chilvers from UTS was the NSW winner. Zoe Langtry from Edith Cowan was the WA winner.

“I am truly impressed by the creativity and insight demonstrated by the students in the Ad Student X TikTok Competition, reflecting their strong grasp of the brief and innovative use of the TikTok medium,” said Amouroux.

“The best thing about this competition is that it allows students to make an impact on the industry before they even graduate,” said professor Gayle Kerr from QUT.