Marie Claire Gets Zhooshed Up

Are Media’s luxury fashion brand marie claire has unveiled a redesign of its monthly print edition as it enters its 30th year in Australia.

The March 2025 issue, on sale today, kicks off anniversary celebrations with an exclusive cover shoot and interview with Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger.

This issue marks the start of a year-long campaign featuring special events, a refreshed look across print and digital, and a bumper birthday issue in September. With the redesign, marie claire will also introduce elevated digital executions and exclusive video content, seamlessly integrated across all platforms.

marie claire editor, Georgie McCourt, said: “marie claire has always been the thinking woman’s brand, delivering an unrivalled mix of style and substance to our smart, affluent audience. This new, reimagined edition is the first step in a whole new chapter for the brand.

“Our vision for marie claire is to continue to create a movement that celebrates creativity, diversity, and the extraordinary narratives of women across the nation.”

The milestone birthday brings with it the addition of exciting new editorial sections to further enrich the lives of Australian women.

The “Worth It” section will be the playbook for effortless chic with high-end luxe fashion and accessories, expertly edited by the marie claire team. Embracing the high-low mix, affordable fashion will also be celebrated with the introduction of chic, affordable fashion pages sitting upfront.

The new “Curated By” section will transcend traditional recommendation lists in an upfront feature representing the discerning eye of the marie claire editorial team, from emerging talents and transformative destinations to objects d’art that define the zeitgeist. All this, alongside first-person beauty essays and a larger focus on lifestyle including health, travel and trends, means marie claire will continue to be the most-trusted magazine for the astute Australian woman.

Are Media general manager of luxury, Nicky Briger, said: “marie claire stands tall as Australia’s pre-eminent fashion publication over the past three decades. We have bridged traditional print luxury with innovative digital storytelling, something that allows us to create a media experience that is as multifaceted and dynamic as the women we talk to.”