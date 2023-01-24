Manifest Launches LA Studio

Sofia Geraghty
Indie international brand communications group, Manifest has launched operations in LA, California.

The new studio adds to Manifest’s New York team which was established in 2016.

Based in Downtown LA and officially opening on February 1st, the Californian team will be led by Agency Principal and Manifest Partner, Julian Obubo.

Los Angeles is the sixth studio location for Manifest, joining teams in Melbourne, Manchester, Stockholm and London — each operating both independently and as one global 24-hour creative team.

Isabel Thomson-Officer, Manifest Melbourne managing director, commented:

“Opening a sister studio in LA has long been a part of the Manifest expansion strategy. It’s a city famous for entertainment, music, sport, plus it boasts a burgeoning tech scene — all industries that pique our interest as an ambitious creative agency.

“With a team now in a time zone that has so much crossover with the Australian workday, we can offer seamless creative collaboration across the Pacific, something we see as a real benefit for Aussie brands looking to crack the North American market and vice versa.”

US revenues are expected to reach AU$7m in 2023, and Manifest’s sustained success in North America bucks the trend of UK agencies struggling to expand there, according to Manifest founder and group CEO, Alex Myers:

“When we opened in New York nearly seven years ago, the industry response was a resounding, ‘yeah, good luck with that’. There aren’t many success stories – certainly recently – of a UK-born agency growing sustainably in North America. So, we are very proud to buck the trend and continue to expand over there. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire US team.”

Manifest partner, Julian Obubo, will relocate to LA to take his role as agency principal, while continuing his responsibilities as the group’s global diversity, equity and inclusion lead. Obubo is a Manifest veteran, having joined as an intern in the London studio in 2012, before rising to become a partner in the business in 2020.

He has worked on some of the agency’s notable consumer and corporate clients including Krispy Kreme, TikTok, Durex, and Pernod Ricard. In 2021, he spearheaded the campaign team that successfully launched beloved US fried-chicken brand, Popeyes into the UK market.

“Launching in Los Angeles feels somewhat like a homecoming for Manifest,” says Obubo. “California – and LA in particular – has spawned some of the most recognisable and impactful brands in the world and it’s energising to now have boots on the ground and be in the creative mix of the region. I’m looking forward to building a superstar team over here and bringing Manifest’s creative flair and strategic rigour to the City of Angels.”

 

 

