Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters.

The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and organisational structure designed to better equip the agency to ‘challenge the status quo’ of global agency networks.

“There are still over 230 major agencies working with fossil fuel clients,” says Manifest founder and Group CEO, Alex Myers. That’s an industry legacy nobody should be proud of. And to be honest, it’s a bit embarrassing nobody talks about it more.

“Brands are often unknowingly bedfellows with some of the world’s biggest polluters through their agencies’ client rosters. But programmes like B-Corp provide an infrastructure for brands to be confident in the ethical and environmental practices of their creative partners. That’s why it’s not just a significant programme for Manifest, but for the industry as a whole.”

Excuses are dwindling Manifest scored 97.4 in the B-Corp assessment process, 17.4 points above qualification and one of the highest scoring agency networks. The process analyses not only the agency’s governance structure, environmental impact and behaviours as an employer, but also the nature of the work it produces, and who it produces it for.

“B-Corp is a detailed and rigorous process, and although only a small minority of creative agencies have completed it, that number is rising fast. Coupled with industry commitments like Clean Creatives, the opportunity for the growing number of purpose-driven brands to choose an agency that isn’t propping up the fossil fuel economy – or indeed taking money from big tobacco and other industries built directly on a negative human impact – is rising as fast. Equally swift, is the decline of excuses for agencies professing to be ‘purpose-driven’ themselves to work with ethically compromised companies.”

As an added incentive for brands to check their agencies’ ethical background and client roster, Manifest is offering a ‘planetary dividend’ for those choosing to switch from a fossil-fuel supporting agency— in the form of 10% of fees donated to regulated reforestation projects for the first year of working together. The incentive applies to both competitive and non-competitive pitch processes, and brands moving away from those supporting fossil fuel industries as outlined by the Clean Creatives movement.

A brand new era Coupled with its freshly minted B-Corp status, Manifest this week rolls out its new brand identity, website and corporate structure – all of which is designed by its in-house brand strategy team to better communicate the integrated agency’s mission to ‘build brands that change the world’.

Chief design officer, Martin Farrar-Smith, commented: “Our position in the industry has shifted now, and we are no longer just a thorn in the side of the agency establishment, we are a credible alternative to the status quo — so we needed a brand to match our ambitions. This brand reflects our position as global citizens with a growing network of studios, while putting our unified strategic approach front and centre.” he added.

Following three years of record growth, Manifest recently opened its sixth studio in Los Angeles, California, joining teams in London, Manchester, Stockholm, New York and Melbourne to provide a 24- hour unified creative cycle. As well as its new B-Corp status, Manifest was first agency to achieve full Blueprint status for its commitment to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, frequently features in Best Place to Work lists** and has launched numerous positive-impact joint ventures outside of the creative industries, such as Ecologi.com, Raws and Cofndrs.

Myers added: “The shape of the creative industry has changed. The best agencies are no longer defined by the channels they work in, or the territories they cover. They are, however, still defined by who they work with. We are inspired by those agencies committed to a positive legacy for our industry — including those with B-Corp certification. We believe they are fighting the good fight, and we are proud to be in their ranks.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]