Man Of Many Welcomes Naman Singh & Alex Martinez

Man of Many has Announced Key Hires Amidst a Year of Extraordinary Achievement

Man of Many, recently crowned B&T media platform of the year, Australia’s premier men’s lifestyle digital publication. Announces the addition of two crucial members to its team – Naman Singh as SEO Content Specialist and Alex Martinez as Sales & Partnerships Manager.

Naman Singh joins Man of Many with a rich six-year background in SEO. Having honed her skills at
leading agencies like Ikon and Havas Media, Naman has successfully enhanced the online presence
of top-tier brands such as Hyundai and Kia Australia.

“I’m excited to bring my SEO and content creation expertise to Man of Many. My goal is to blend market trends with innovative SEO strategies, elevating Man of Many’s position as the leader in men’s lifestyle content,” Singh said.

Alex Martinez brings a wealth of experience from his successful tenure at Nova Entertainment, where his innovative strategies in digital streaming and podcasting earned him significant accolades.

“I am thrilled to join Man of Many, a brand I’ve admired for its unique blend of lifestyle content. My focus will be on expanding our reach, building lasting partnerships, and driving forward our vision of engaging more deeply with our audience,” Martinez commented.

Scott Purcell, co-founder of Man of Many, expressed his excitement about these new team members. “Naman and Alex joining our team marks a significant milestone for Man of Many. Singh’s expertise in SEO is invaluable in this digital age, and Martinez’ proven track record in building partnerships aligns perfectly with our goals. We’re excited to see how their contributions will propel our brand to new heights”.

Man of Many has had a busy 2023, achieving significant milestones and recognitions,
including:

The publication’s branded content and production have been recognised in various international fashion film festivals, including the New York City International Fashion Film Festival. Man of Many has also integrated new video and premium display units for high-impact advertising. In response to the evolving digital landscape, particularly the depreciation of cookies, Man of Many has broadened its first-party data capabilities. This includes offering PMP (Private Marketplace) and Programmatic Guaranteed Deals to its partners, ensuring robust and effective advertising solutions.

Furthermore, Man of Many stands out as the first 100% carbon-neutral digital publisher dedicated to men’s lifestyle, having achieved climate active certification by the Australian Federal Government. This distinction underscores Man of Many’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark in the digital publishing industry.




