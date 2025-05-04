Man Of Many Promotes John Guanzon To Head Of Creative & Production

Man of Many has appointed John Guanzon as head of creative and production, a newly created role to support the brand’s rapid growth across video, audio and platform-native storytelling.

John will set the strategy and lead execution for Man of Many’s social, video and podcast content, guiding a team that develops original series, produces multimedia projects and drives innovation across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook and emerging channels.

Since joining Man of Many in 2022, John has played a key role in building the brand’s social and video strategy from the ground up, developing it into a purpose-built ecosystem that is creative, responsive, and audience-first. He has developed and executive-produced original IP such as Suite Spot, Monday Munchies, Hands On, and the soon-to-launch Deep Dive, while also scaling short-form content, overseeing branded campaigns, and growing the company’s social presence by 50 per cent to over 900,000 followers.

The brand’s commercial creativity has been recognised as well, taking out Best Native Advertising at the 2024 Digital Media Awards Asia and Best Media Platform at the 2023 B&T Awards. Alongside these accolades, John has built Man of Many’s in-house studio from the ground up, shaped a forward-thinking platform strategy, and driven social growth that has seen multiple videos surpass the million-view mark.

He has also overseen premium branded content for partners such as Alfa Romeo, Seiko, McLaren and Tissot, cementing Man of Many’s creative reputation throughout the industry.

Looking ahead, John will oversee all creative and multimedia output across Man of Many’s growing platforms while continuing close collaboration on the creative execution of branded productions. The year 2025 marks a significant step forward as Man of Many expands into audio, with the launch of its original podcast series planned for later this year.

In anticipation of these podcast launches, Man of Many has already secured an official partnership with Spotify through its Spotify Creator Program.

“Taking on the title of head of creative and production is a reflection of how far we’ve come,” said Guanzon. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built — from one-off social posts to producing premium content that defines the brand’s voice across platforms. I’m excited to keep pushing the creative envelope as we move into long-form video, podcasting, and beyond.”

Man of Many co-founders Frank Arthur and Scott Purcell shared their endorsement of the role update: “John’s passion for innovative storytelling has propelled Man of Many to new creative heights,” said Frank Arthur and Scott Purcell, co-founders of Man of Many. “His promotion recognises that achievement and sets us up to deliver even more ambitious content across video, audio and beyond.”