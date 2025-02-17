Mamamia’s Nat Harvey: “Good Enough Is Like My Kryptonite”

In this first of a new series, B&T is interviewing the mentors guiding young industry talent in the IMAA’s Female Leaders of Tomorrow program.

First of the rank is Mamamia’s CEO Nat Harvey. We chatted about her own mentors and what tomorrow’s leaders need to know before stepping into the hotseat. As you’ll have seen from the headline, this chat takes a decidedly superhero swing at points.

B&T: How did you get involved and why this program specifically?

The Female Leaders of Tomorrow is an incredible initiative and I jumped at the chance to be involved. There are so many incredible women in the IMAA network and with my background I felt that I could contribute a different perspective. Also, a little bit selfish but I knew I would learn a lot from my mentee!

B&T: Why is mentoring women in the industry so important for its future success?

Being a mentor for IMAA’s female leaders isn’t just about sharing experience—it’s about acknowledging that every woman’s career journey has different seasons and chapters. What I’ve learned is that success isn’t linear, and there’s immense power in owning your unique path. I’m passionate about helping the next generation of leaders recognise and embrace their own strengths. Through mentoring, we’re not just building careers; we’re creating a stronger, more diverse industry where every woman feels empowered to make her mark, regardless of which season she’s in.

B&T: Who are/were your mentors, and what did you learn from them?

I have had so many influences and mentors in my career. Like Thanos’ Gauntlet (thanks Oscar Tremboli), I have taken the best from each of them.

1. The importance of EQ in leadership. This actually helped me feel more confident in backing myself

2. The art of listening (also Oscar)

3. How to feel confident in driving change and creating new opportunities

4. Anything less than perfect isn’t good enough (thanks Mat Baxter). While I acknowledge not everything is perfect, “good enough” is like my kryptonite—versus tequila being my spinach.

5. Return on time invested. Stop just doing stuff yourself because it’s easier and quicker, take the time to teach someone else.

6. How good would a team of Gutho’s be (thanks Todd Dickinson). Imagine a team that was completely filled with Gutho’s (Clint Gutherson). I think of myself as a Gutho and try to build teams that embody his never give up and hard working spirit. Still rings true, despite him departing the mighty Eels.

B&T: If you could offer one piece of advice to all future leaders, what would it be and why?

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard….. There isn’t one leader of the industry who takes shortcuts, who didn’t work hard, who didn’t put in 100 per cent effort every single day.