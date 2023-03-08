Make-A-Wish Cycling Campaign Raises $120,000 For Critically Ill Kids

Make-A-Wish Australia raised over $120,000 from its Ride For Wishes fundraiser which ran throughout February.

The annual fundraising event invites Australians to cycle 20km, 100km, 200km, 700km or a distance of their choice to raise money for Make-A-Wish Australia.

The money will go towards granting life-changing wishes for children.

This year, Make-A-Wish Australia saw a record-breaking number of Ride For Wishes participants, with 462 cyclists from across the country signing up for the challenge.

Cyclists covered an incredible 51,572kms throughout the month – that is more than the distance around Earth at the equator!

Wish parent Ryan got involved in Ride For Wishes to help other families on their Wish Journeys after his second son received his wish in 2019.

Ryan’s son Ryder was born with a congenital heart disease, Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which required three separate open-heart surgeries and extended stays at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, where Ryder continues to receive treatment.

One day after treatment Ryder came home and had his wish granted when he saw his very own professionally designed and built two-story country cubby house.

“Even five years on from having his wish granted, that moment has provided memories Ryder and our family hold on to and will continue to cherish,” Ryan said.

“It’s something that I will forever be grateful for, which is why I decided to join Ride For Wishes, cycling over 200km to raise money and help create lifelong memories for other wish kids and their families,” Ryan said.

Sally Bateman, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Australia said the vital funds raised during Ride For Wishes will go towards granting the wishes of critically ill children across Australia.

“It’s been terrific to see a record number of participants join Ride For Wishes this year and we are incredibly grateful for the community’s support of this initiative”.

“With over 900 kids on their wish journey in Australia right now, these much-needed funds will ensure we can make more wishes possible,” Ms Bateman said.



For businesses or individuals wanting to support Ride For Wishes in 2024, please contact

fundraising@makeawish.org.au or call 1800 032 260.