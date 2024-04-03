Major Growth As Yango Adds Three New Clients To Its Roster

Independent media agency, Yango’s growing client roster now includes student accommodation provider Scape, health insurer CBHS Health, and e-commerce fashion retailer EVERAU.

Lead image: Nick Murdoch, Yango

Scape is an award-winning student living specialist focused on developing thriving learning communities. The business is one of the biggest purpose-built student accommodation owners and operators in Australia, offering 16,000 beds across 44 buildings. It currently has plans for an additional 12 buildings, bringing the number of beds to nearly 40,000 by the end of 2024.

Yango has a deep understanding of Scape’s target market and consumer journey, having worked with The University of Sydney for the past seven years. With a cutting-edge blended search (SEO and SEM) approach, digital strategy smarts and measurement capabilities, Yango stood out in the pitch process.

“We were impressed with Yango’s credentials in the education space and the team just seemed like a good fit. There has been a lot of energy there and a strong commitment to work with us on achieving our media goals,” said Scape senior brand and marketing manager Heidi Verlaan.

While for CBHS Health, Yango will bring a performance focus to drive new member acquisition and bring fresh acquisition strategies to complement the organisation’s internal efforts. CBHS Health is a not-for-profit health insurance fund, delivering high-quality health insurance services to its 230,000 members for over 70 years.

EVERAU is an Australian fashion brand proudly founded in Sydney. It’s positioned as a premium brand focussed on quality, craftsmanship and on-trend designs. Yangos’s remit is to raise awareness of the brand and range.

“These wins mark a strong start to the year for Yango,” said Yango managing partner, Nick Murdoch. “Our team continues to work hard for our clients, and we’ve been able to showcase technical ability and media craft while building positive relationships with our clients. We always try to bring everything back to being people focused, results driven, it’s our tagline but also our guiding principles”.