Maille Australia Partners With History Will Be Kind To Bring Premium Mustard Back To Aussies Following Global Shortage

Creative comms agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has partnered with Maille Australia to launch the brand’s comeback in the Australian market.

Anchored in a social-first creative platform developed by HWBK, the ‘It’s My Maille’ campaign follows a challenging few years due to a global mustard seed shortage. The digital marketing campaign spans influencer, social, content, paid and performance.

Chef Manu Feildel has been engaged as Maille’s new official ambassador, sharing French-Australian recipes across the summer season, while the Andy Cooks, Brendan Pang, Morgan Hipworth, and From Scratch with Bob bolstering the brand’s roster of creative talent, delivering content across channels.

“To date, the campaign has reached over 11 million people on Meta, making it Maille’s most successful social campaign, while the brand’s newly launched TikTok channel has already hit 2.5 million in reach. We’re excited to be working with HWBK to fuel Maille’s growth in Australia, trialing new platforms and engaging food lovers in fresh, innovative ways. With the success we’ve already seen, this marks a major step forward for the brand,” Nabomita Bagchi, head of marketing at Unilever International said.

“Our work with HWBK has played a pivotal role in fueling consumer awareness, engagement and bottom-line impact. Tapping into culture, community and channel-specific insights, the campaign is delivering in spades and already unlocking new opportunities for the brand in market – a phenomenal result in such a short period,” Ken Michail, national account manager at Monde Nissin, distributor for Maille in Australia added.

“Maille is one of our longest-standing clients, having worked with the team for 8+ years across a range of different projects – from social always on to high production content and recipe development, retail partnerships, and paid media. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to re-engage and re-ignite the love for this iconic brand following an international mustard seed shortage, and we could not be more proud to be making history with them,” Laura Carroll, social & content lead at History Will Be Kind said.