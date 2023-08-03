Magnite Tells Adland To Not Miss The Boat With FAST At Advertising Week

Magnite Tells Adland To Not Miss The Boat With FAST At Advertising Week
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Juliette Stead (pictured), SVP, head of JAPAC at adtech firm Magnite, told audiences at Advertising Week APAC that ad-supported streaming delivered better results for brands across almost all metrics compared to traditional TV.

“In every instance, we’re seeing that ad-supported content is very much leading the way when it comes to streaming services. People are trying to simplify their lives, cut down on ever-increasing subscription costs and create something that’s a lot more manageable, a lot more palatable, a lot more accessible,” said Stead.

“We’re seeing a very positive story around consumption trends growing and essentially becoming a new version of TV. This is just the new TV. There’s no turning around now, it’s all moving in that direction.”

Stead’s assertion was based on new research from the firm that showed that 65 per cent of viewers are choosing to watch free ad-supported TV (FAST) services — compared to 73 per cent watching regular old linear. What’s more, 84 per cent of Australians watch streaming services compared to poms and Americans — 82 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

“It’s a great opportunity for brands and it’s really important to let that [audience size] sink in, particularly when there’s so much constant debate around measurement,” said Stead.

Plus, Magnite’s “Streaming TV’s New Era” research showed that 55 per cent of current non-streamers are planning to start watching made available through ad-supported systems.

According to Stead, that growing audience is watching a lot of content.

“People are watching at least 30 minutes of content every time they go to a streaming service. And, that’s every session, we found that on average, if you look at a week’s worth of consumption, that pans out to about two hours per day on average per person,” she explained.

But, per Magnite’s research, the streaming audience is far more engaged than they typically are when consuming content through other channels.

“It’s a very different version of engagement when you’re watching full-length TV content through an internet connection versus when you’re doing something else online such as going to social media or social video environments,” Stead told the audience.

“We found that the vast majority — 85 per cent — of the audience told us that they spend a lot of time in social media environments just scrolling through content.”

Citing research from Amplified Intelligence, Stead said that “If you’ve got audiences scrolling through your content they are exposed to ads but forgetting those ads very quickly.”

“Ad recall is significantly increased through putting your ads in front of streamed content. It just shows that people’s consumption behaviours are very different depending on the content that they’re consuming and it’s really important to bear that in mind when you’re deciding where to put your money,” she added.

Magnite, of course, is a programmatic firm and it is in the business of getting ads into streaming content. But, with a growing audience and the benefit of strong first-party data collection, FAST might fast become a very big piece of the Australian content landscape.

Please login with linkedin to comment

advertising week magnite

Latest News

WPP & Spotify Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Global Partnership
  • Media

WPP & Spotify Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Global Partnership

WPP and Spotify have announced a new global strategic partnership that will enable WPP to offer its clients early access to Spotify’s innovative ad products, first-party intelligence and creative ways to reach engaged audiences at scale. As part of the partnership, Spotify will become the first digital audio platform to be integrated directly into WPP’s […]

R/GA Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Web3 & NFT Experience for Toyota Australia
  • Technology

R/GA Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Web3 & NFT Experience for Toyota Australia

Breaking new ground to drive ongoing engagement for customer loyalty, R/GA has helped launch a first-of-its-kind Web3 and NFT experience for Toyota Australia, in collaboration with Rotor Studios and Moonshot. GR-ID is a beta Web3 and NFT program designed to reward eligible GR Yaris Rallye owners. Each GR-ID NFT features a unique set of traits […]

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup
  • Marketing

Cadbury & Ogilvy Create Giant Lucky Scarf For Wallabies In Lead Up To World Cup

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, a 20-metre-long scarf made from lucky charms donated by fans across Australia has been given to the Wallabies, in a unique Cadbury activation developed by Ogilvy. Dubbed ‘the world’s largest lucky charm’, the huge Lucky Scarf was presented to the national rugby team ahead of the Bledisloe Cup […]

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation
  • Campaigns

Campari & Eleven Design Posters Of Unmade Films To Drive Funding For The Film’s Creation

Campari has launched Posters to Production, an initiative to turn unmade films into movie posters to crowdfund the films’ creation. This week, the four unmade film ideas turned into posters have been unveiled. Spanning various genres and themes, the four films were chosen for their unique film synopsis’ in collaboration with the Melbourne International Film […]

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy
  • Media

Commercial Radio Celebrates 100 Years, As Report Reveals It Contributes $1B To The Economy

Commercial radio in Australia turns 100 this year and kicked off celebrations today with the launch of a new report that shows the industry contributes $1 billion to the nation’s annual GDP, including a $320 million boost to regional Australia. Commercial radio stations broadcast 1.1 million hours of Australian content, 2.7 million Australian songs, 42,000 […]

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor
  • Advertising

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay Joins UTS Business School As Industry Professor

UTS Business School has welcomed influential creative leader and former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Chris Kay (lead image), who brings world-leading expertise in creative leadership, communications and strategic leadership to the School and its programs following his appointment as Industry Professor at the School. Most recently, Kay was CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi in London, […]

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit
  • Media

News Corp Announces Partners For National Bush Summit

News Corp Australia has unveiled more partners for its 2023 Bush Summit, being held nationally this year for the first time to explore the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia.

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
  • Media

David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”

David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify. David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print […]

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week
  • Technology

Meta’s AI-Created Ad Underwhelms At Advertising Week

At Advertising Week APAC, Jason Juma-Ross, director, technology industry strategy at Meta, extolled the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) to an audience of adland professionals. However, while Juma-Ross was able to wow the crowd with his pathos on AI and the potential futures it might create, when it came to current applications the crowd were […]

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments
  • Technology

Meta Ends News Access In Canada In Spat Over Publisher Payments

Meta has started to end access to news publications on its platforms in Canada with the changes expected to roll out over the coming weeks as it continues to argue about a proposed law that would force the company to pay news publishers. Writing on X, Andy Stone, the company’s communications director said that Canada’s […]