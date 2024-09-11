Magic Wins Amazon Advertising Account For Global Security Provider Swann

Magic is set to lead Amazon advertising for global security company Swann, winning the account following a competitive pitch process.

Under the partnership, Magic will manage Amazon ads for Swann in Australia, the UK and the US, with a focus on driving cohesion, activation and optimisation to increase profitability across the regions.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Magic. From the outset, we’ve been impressed with the agency’s data-first approach to our business. Their in-depth insights have already helped bridge the gap in highlighting what was driving our underlying performance and how we can improve. I’m certain our partnership will unlock new opportunities and markets,” said Dean Boudewyns, Swann head of ecommerce.

“Swann’s vision is to be the global leader in smart security solutions, and we’re excited to partner with the company to help reach its goals. Swann was impressed with our strategic approach to its operations, and our focus on using broad data sets to enrich its marketing offering. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Swann team to drive revenue and market share,” said Magic co-founder, Shahram Ghaffurian.

“Working with Swann is a great opportunity. The business is in a competitive vertical, which means the strategies and tactics in place to help them scale will have tangible outcomes. The Swann team are also amazing to work with – there’s a friction-free flow of information, and they treat us like a partner, instead of a service agency. We’re excited to deliver some big wins for Swann in the upcoming sales periods,” said Magic account lead, Aman Bhatia.

The Swann win follows several new business wins for Magic, including IT security company Sophos Global, data platform Fivetran, and retailer Maxwell & Williams. It also comes amid some additions to Magic’s leadership team, as the agency continues to scale.

The Swann account win is effective immediately.