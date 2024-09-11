Advertising

Magic Wins Amazon Advertising Account For Global Security Provider Swann

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Magic co-founder, Shahram Ghaffurian.
Magic co-founder, Shahram Ghaffurian.

Magic is set to lead Amazon advertising for global security company Swann, winning the account following a competitive pitch process.

Under the partnership, Magic will manage Amazon ads for Swann in Australia, the UK and the US, with a focus on driving cohesion, activation and optimisation to increase profitability across the regions.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Magic. From the outset, we’ve been impressed with the agency’s data-first approach to our business. Their in-depth insights have already helped bridge the gap in highlighting what was driving our underlying performance and how we can improve. I’m certain our partnership will unlock new opportunities and markets,” said Dean Boudewyns, Swann head of ecommerce.

“Swann’s vision is to be the global leader in smart security solutions, and we’re excited to partner with the company to help reach its goals. Swann was impressed with our strategic approach to its operations, and our focus on using broad data sets to enrich its marketing offering. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Swann team to drive revenue and market share,” said Magic co-founder, Shahram Ghaffurian.

“Working with Swann is a great opportunity. The business is in a competitive vertical, which means the strategies and tactics in place to help them scale will have tangible outcomes. The Swann team are also amazing to work with – there’s a friction-free flow of information, and they treat us like a partner, instead of a service agency. We’re excited to deliver some big wins for Swann in the upcoming sales periods,” said Magic account lead, Aman Bhatia.

The Swann win follows several new business wins for Magic, including IT security company Sophos Global, data platform Fivetran, and retailer Maxwell & Williams. It also comes amid some additions to Magic’s leadership team, as the agency continues to scale.

The Swann account win is effective immediately.

Related posts:

  1. WPP Wins Amazon Media Across APAC
  2. Yahoo Nabs Former Microsoft & Amazon Exec For CTO Role
  3. HOYTS’ Stephanie Mills: Aussie Cinema Diversifies As Indian Films Burst Onto Box Office Hit List
  4. PepsiCo Appoints New CMO For ANZ Foods Following Pandey’s Promotion
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Gavin McDonough, director of partnerships, Fortress.
Fortress Launches Retail Media Network To Connect Brands With 1 Million Gen Z & Millennial Gamers
McCafé Fuels Australian Paralympic Athletes In Content Series Via DDB Sydney
Reebok & Barbie’s New Collection Aims To Break Down Gender Stereotypes
Industry Experts On The Importance Of Inclusivity & Why R U Ok Day Matters
Register Lost your password?