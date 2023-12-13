MAFS Stars Announce SHOCK Split

You might have thought that a high-profile reality TV show was the perfect environment to meet the love of your life, but sadly you are wrong.

The last remaining official couple of this year’s Married At First Sight have sadly announced that they have split after 16 months together.

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton were arguably this year’s most successful couple put together by the experts. They were also the show’s youngest couple with the experts excited about having a ‘Gen Z  couple’ on the show.

Right from the beginning nuptials, the duo (both 27) had an obvious connection. The connection was solidified when Skelton moved to Sydney from Perth to be with Cook shortly after the show wrapped.

Yet despite the fairytale beginning, Cook took to her Instagram page yesterday to announce the couple had unfortunately gone their separate ways.

“Just as I share the highlights of my life on here, it’s only fair for me to share when things aren’t always fun,” she wrote.

“Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us.

“From meeting as strangers who got ‘married’, to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared. Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don’t work out – no matter how much you want them to – and that’s okay.”

She finished by saying heartbreak is worth it “in the pursuit of love”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tahnee Cook (@itstahnee)

Her fellow MAFS stars were quick to comment on the post. Bronte Schofield commented “Sending so much love” whilst Lyndall said “big love to you both”.

Not long after, Skelton confirmed the split saying “Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay. What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work”.

He went on to say that real life is very different from the environment they share on the show.

“There is such a separation from Skye Suites to real life that I think is really hard to account for and (albeit not without trying) was an adjustment that we struggled to make”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ollie Skelton (@skeltonollie)

He jokingly went on to say that he hopes the couple can be “like Jerry and Elaine” from Seinfield.

“I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously, but the sentiment at its core is that I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend”.

“In a post like this, the words “friend” and “breakup” are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath”.

The news come just two months after stars Melinda Willis and Layton Mills announced their shock split after one year together. 




