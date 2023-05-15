MAFS’ Alyssa Reacts To Duncan And Evelyn Romance

After weeks of speculation from eagle-eyed fans, MAFS stars Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis have finally revealed that they are, in fact, in a relationship with each other.

The pair weren’t matched with each other on the show but had undeniable chemistry during the controversial partner swap challenge.

After James and Ellis were spotted together multiple times, fans were convinced the two were more than friends.

This was finally confirmed on Thursday when Ellis put up an Instagram post with a picture of her and James saying “The cat is out of the bag, and yes, the rumours are true… Duncan and I are officially off the market!”

Whilst fans were happy about the fledgling romance, there was one person who everyone was keen to hear from – Jame’s original ‘wife’ Alyssa Barmonde.

Barmonde was famously unhappy after the dashing groom “blindsided” her when he ditched her at the commitment ceremony.

Initially, Barmonde seemed to not react to the news at all. On the day of the announcement she put up a TikTok of her holiday in Hawaii, alongside the caption “There is nothing better than a sunset over the ocean”.

One fan, however, was keen to dig a little deeper. They asked the reality star “How do you feel about Evelyn and Duncan being together? I thought she was your friend!”

Surprisingly, Barmonde responded to the question. It was a short response. “Rip”, she said.

Oof – looks like Bramonde is throwing more shade than the sunset!