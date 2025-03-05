Campaigns

Maccas Launches ‘Spreadsheet Inspired’ Outdoor Campaign

As Aussies get back to the grind, Macca’s is reminding office workers that there’s a simple way to bring a little joy to routine, with eye-catching spreadsheet artworks in an out-of-home campaign.

Part of a wider ‘Return to routine-ish’ campaign from DDB Sydney and OMD Sydney, the out-of-home ads target CBD office workers, showing there are more delicious things to crunch than numbers.

Built by certified ‘freak-in-the-spreadsheets’, Adam Bentley, DDB Sydney’s creative technologist, the artworks feature three iconic Macca’s products, prompting a cheeky post-meeting, office break or after work Macca’s run.

The ads are running in more than 760 sites in and around the Sydney CBD, including digital OOH, office building lobbies, and even small-format elevator screens.

DDB Sydney Creative Partner, Jack Nunn, said: “There’s nothing quite like a Macca’s run to break the humdrum of the day. With playful visuals and clever media placements, this campaign will cut through like a Guillotine on 80gsm printer paper.”

OMD Sydney Managing Partner, Emily Bosler, said: “We are executing a tactical, programmatic digital out-of-home strategy to drive contextual relevance during key moments of back to work routine. Strategically selecting outdoor in high foot traffic CBD areas and in-office environments, allows us to effectively reach the ‘back to work’ audience and tempt them with a Macca’s run.”

And if you’ve read this far that’s probably enough work for the day. So, Macca’s run?

Credits

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Creative Agency: DDB Sydney

Media Agency: OMD

