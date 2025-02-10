CampaignsNewsletter

Macca’s Taps Into Fandom, Asking ‘What Side Are You On?’ In New McSmart Campaign Via DDB Sydney

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

McDonald’s has launched its new McSmart Meal campaign via DDB Sydney featuring a selection of fan favourites. The campaign will give fans the chance to show their love for their favourite Macca’s side.

The campaign launches with film, out-of-home and social.

“We know our fans love variety and value, so we’ve added more choice to the McSmart Meal. This campaign is designed to give our customers the flexibility to enjoy their meal, their way,” Tobi Fukushima, head of value, promotions & delivery marketing at McDonald’s said.

The campaign highlights some of Macca’s fans’ favourite sides, whether they’re Sundae stans, Nug lovers, Cheeseburger buffs or Chicken ‘n’ Cheese fiends.

“McSmart is a great deal and tapping into Macca’s fandom has been a great deal of fun,” Jack Nunn, Creative Partner at DDB Sydney added.

Customers can personalise their meal, getting a Cheeseburger, Small Fries and a Small Soft Drink, and then choosing from four McDonald’s sides – 3pc Chicken McNuggets, a Cheeseburger, a Chicken ‘n’ Cheese, or a Small Sundae – all for $6.95.

Available for a limited time, the McSmart Meal campaign runs until 4 March 2025.

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia
Creative Agency: DDB Sydney
Media Agency: OMD
Production Company: Photoplay
Director: Sarah Adamson
Post-Production: Heckler

