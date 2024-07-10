Lynx Fine Fragrance Shakes Up Aussie Fragrance Scene With DJ Fisher Headlining New Campaign

A new campaign, spearheaded by Hello Social and implemented by Mindshare and FORWARD, pits Lynx directly against the premium Fine Fragrance sector.

The platform “Smell Finer Than The Finest Fragrances” redefines what it means to be a premium fragrance by creating a line up of accessible and high-end scents for men.

Crafted by some of the most recognised fragrance makers in the industry, these body sprays are revolutionising the fine fragrance game. The premium range of fragrances consists of Black Vanilla, Blue Lavender, Aqua Bergamot, Emerald Sage, Golden Mango and Copper Santal. Each scent plays a different role for shoppers and are formulated to smell as fine as a premium cologne, with the protection of a deodorant.

“Lynx has always been about empowering guys, and that means evolving alongside them. We’ve seen our audiences’ fragrance tastes become more sophisticated, so we’ve responded with a new Fine Fragrance collection made with premium ingredients and delivering a premium scent thats finer than the finest fragrances,” said John McKeon, marketing director, Unilever ANZ.

“The launch marks a new and exciting era for Lynx, where quality and affordability meet to create premium and powerful scents. But we haven’t forgotten our roots – which is why we wanted to launch a bold and tongue-in-cheek campaign headlined by FISHER, one of the country’s most in-demand music talents”.

With these credentials at the heart, the creative pokes fun at fine fragrance advertising stereotypes including their cooked ads, seductive models, endless abs and majestic animals by garishly dialling up the fineness beyond absurdity and who better to do this than FISHER himself.

“It’s always tricky bringing together big brands and big personalities, so for us, it was about finding the overlap where they could both be at their absurd best. And while FISHER might not be the centaur you’d take into battle, there’s no half-horse-half-DJ you’d rather party with, or smell like,” said Daniel Fryer, executive creative director, Hello Social.

The paid media rollout, led by Mindshare, features an integrated campaign aimed at connecting with Gen Z male culture through music. This campaign will be deployed across TV, out-of-home, audio, social, digital, and owned channels over the coming months.

FORWARD will enhance the PR aspect by amplifying the brand’s new collection via earned media and influencer channels.

To kick off the campaign earlier this month, Lynx partnered with the inaugural PedestrianTV Awards as a sponsor of the Music category. Lynx “sniffer dogs” patrolled the red carpet, offering guests the first sniff of the Fine Fragrance collection.

Later in the year, Lynx and FISHER will announce the details of a “catch me if you can” style scavenger hunt from FISHER’s social channels. The first Aussies to find the golden Lynx Fine Fragrance cans will score double passes to his upcoming Australian headline shows.